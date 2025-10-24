"Suitcases Filled With Dollars": Venezuela Reportedly Propped Up America's Radical Left To Sow Chaos

U.S. military developments in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Venezuela, are ramping up this week. Two additional narco-terror drug boats were destroyed with guided missiles, and there was news overnight that two Rockwell B-1 Lancer supersonic bombers entered Venezuela's ADIZ before switching off their transponders in what appears to have been a simulated strike mission - a posturing maneuver that President Trump denies.

Venezuela's socialist regime is coming under intense pressure from the Trump administration for using cartel networks it controls to smuggle drugs into the U.S., contributing to the worst drug death crisis in American history, with more than 100,000 deaths per year. Some have described the drug death crisis as a "reverse Opium War." Last week, President Trump authorized covert CIA operations inside the country, an escalation that only suggests command and control structures of drug cartels will be targeted. He noted, "No to CIA-orchestrated coups d'état."

While the mainstream narrative is that these military efforts are aimed at dismantling cartel-linked drug trafficking networks, there may be another objective for the Trump administration, one that would certainly interest Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As Washington Examiner reporter Mike Gonzalez reveals, Venezuela has been exporting left-wing political influence operations, some of which may be linked to dark-money-funded NGO networks. If accurate, the report suggests that stopping the radical left from destabilizing the U.S. and attempting to collapse capitalism to install a socialist or Marxist system may require scrutinizing foreign-linked networks. And perhaps that's why Venezuela is front and center with the Trump administration.

But Caracas's transgressions extend to other areas. It has also long backed efforts to sow political division on U.S. streets. First, it supported Black Lives Matter and its founders. Now, it's antifa. . . . Indeed, you can tell a lot about which domestic anti-U.S. groups are rising by the support they get from our enemies overseas, especially Venezuela, but also Iran, Cuba, and China. That Venezuela is diversifying into "anti-fascism" is yet another sign of how diminished BLM has become. . . . Venezuela played more than a supportive role in this attempt. Last week, I spoke with a former senior Venezuelan official who was very close to the dead dictator Hugo Chavez and who has now defected. He told me he was in the room in late 2012 when Chavez gave Opal Tometi — who the following year helped to found BLM — suitcases stuffed with dollars. "Chavez ordered his people to hand the suitcases to them, suitcases filled with dollars, at least $20 million," the defector told me, adding that Tometi was accompanied by three other African American women and the actor Danny Glover, a huge supporter of the Marxist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba. "Chavez told them that the money was to project the Bolivarian revolutionary project on U.S. streets," he said, using Chavez's term for Venezuelan Marxism. . . . All this networking, at Chavez's behest, happened years before BLM was founded in 2013 and helped create momentum for it. Garza pretty much revealed that the USSF was created at the request of America's enemies overseas at a speech she gave in Oakland in 2010.

So the mayhem we had on our streets, and all the stress it brought, was carried out by people who networked and carried out street organizing to help Marxist dictators in Caracas, at the very least, and may have received outright financial backing from them. Revolutionary Venezuela continued its relationship after BLM's founding by, for example, inviting representatives to gatherings of the Foro de Sao Paulo, the Hemispheric Marxist network Venezuela promoted. . . . Then, on January 9 to 11 this year, to coincide with Maduro's inauguration after actually losing elections last year, Caracas hosted an International Anti-Fascist Festival, which organizers said had over 2,000 attendees from 125 countries.

At the most recent one, last January, the Party for Socialism and Liberation was an attendee from the U.S. The U.K. Revolutionary Communist Group, another antifa group, also sent Sam McGill to four of the Venezuelan anti-fascist events. And Code Pink, another antifa adjacent group, which has to boot connections to the Chinese Communist Party, has also sent members to visit Caracas and Havana.

What this all suggests, if the Washington Examiner report is correct, is that some of the nonprofits that helped sow chaos on America's streets in what can only be described as a color-revolution-style operation to undermine President Trump and conspired against the U.S. may have been influenced by foreign adversaries. These left-wing groups may also have direct links to broader NGO networks in the U.S. connected to the Democratic Party and their donor class of radical leftist billionaires.

The question, if this reporting is accurate, is whether the proper way, as the White House stated last month, to "dismantle" the radical left is through enforcement actions across the nonprofit world. This all aligns with Trump's recent claim that the Soros network "should be charged under RICO for supporting violent protests."

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising adds more color...

If the Trump Administration wants to target South American influence operations, they should look no further than the People's Forum in NYC . While the People's Forum catches a lot of flak for its Shanghai-based benefactor, Neville Roy Singham, one could easily argue that they also help Venezuela and Cuba's agendas as well.

In July of 2024, Manolo De Los Santos and fellow Singham operatives traveled to Caracas to do "election observing" and PR for Maduro. The Singham network also hosted Bruno Rodríguez, Foreign Minister of Cuba, and Yván Gil Pinto, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, at an event last year in Harlem. Match these with the constant pro-Venezuela protests held by the People's Forum in NYC, displaying clear signs of political pressure on behalf of a foreign government, and this should meet the qualifications for FARA, which does not require financial payments to meet the threshold of violation .

