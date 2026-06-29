Supergirl Movie A "Girl Boss" Bomb With Disastrous Opening Weekend

There's no more excuses. Filming for James Gunn's Supergirl summer blockbuster started in January of 2025, with most of the US celebrating the defeat of woke politics and the downfall of DEI. There was no confusion in 2025; woke is dead. Gunn was well aware and decided to make an insufferable feminist "girl boss" movie anyway.

In other words, his failure is his own fault. Either due to hubris, stupidity, or both.

Initial projections for Supergirl a month ago hovered around $70 million for opening weekend. These estimates were already low and the panic within Warner Bros. was palpable. DC Studios was already on its ass for the less than stellar performance of Gunn's Superman, which was supposed to revitalize the comic book movie landscape.

After theaters took their 50% cut of the receipts, Superman barely broke even on paper, though initial data suggests it fell actually short by $42 million before other indirect revenues were counted. This was, once again, largely due to Gunn's moronic insertion of immigration politics into discussion, which repelled audiences.

If Superman couldn't bring in enough fans to make real money, then Supergirl had no chance. Then, the lead actress opened her mouth and started talking, and this was the last nail in the coffin for the release. After Milly Alcock started spewing feminist nonsense in interviews and attacking fans, it was all over.

"It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," she told Vanity Fair in an interview a few months before release. "We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself."

Alcock went on to accuse fans of more sexism when they criticized here strange comments. She then later suggested that Supergirl is LGBT in an effort to virtue signal for gay pride month.

Supergirl is bisexual, apparently. "She'd probably go both ways," says Milly Alcock. pic.twitter.com/s8zqHyTeJs — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) June 23, 2026

Clearly, people are tired of leftists inserting LGBT sexual preferences into every film and TV show, because Supergirl's numbers plummeted not long after Alcock's interviews. The flick only brought in $38 million on opening weekend - Half of the expected revenues. And, keep in mind, theaters still have to take their profits.

The movie will need to make approximately $500 million to break even, which sets up Supergirl as possibly the biggest failure in DC movie history. Beyond Alcock and Gunn, the production was also constructed around the framework provided by a writer with no experience (Ana Noguiera) and referenced a comic run by Tom King, a former CIA officer and leftist. Anyone with any sense could have seen the disaster coming a hundred miles away.

New clip from DC Studios’ ‘SUPERGIRL.’



Releasing in theaters on June 26. pic.twitter.com/Ip813dV8fK — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 5, 2026

The lesson is this: Leftists never learn. Until the majority of people in Hollywood finally age out or get replaced with smarter (and more conservative) writers, there is little chance of a dramatic return to form. They will continue to double down until the industry completely collapses. Or, until a new and alternative industry rises to fill the vacuum.

In the meantime, Get Woke, Go Broke dominates popular culture. The progressive invasion is not gone, but they are certainly in decline.