Support For Germany's AfD Continues To Soar Amid Calls For Election Ban By Political Opponents

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has seen a significant increase in support, climbing to 19.5 percent, a rise of 1.5 percentage points since October, despite political opponents ramping up efforts to block its participation in future elections.

The latest polling, conducted by Insa-Consulere and published by the Bild newspaper, places the AfD firmly in second place, behind the center-right CDU/CSU at 32.5 percent.

The rise in AfD support comes at a critical juncture, with 112 Bundestag members from across the political spectrum pushing for the party’s exclusion from the Feb. 23 snap election. The motion to ban the AfD, citing its “anti-democratic” nature, has already been submitted to the Bundestag president, with the potential to escalate to Germany’s Constitutional Court. If successful, it could bar the party from standing in elections, effectively removing it from the democratic process.

Proponents of the ban, including figures from the ruling SPD, argue that it is necessary to protect the integrity of German democracy. However, many AfD supporters and their allies view this as an undemocratic effort to silence the party’s growing influence.

Despite these efforts, the AfD’s profile continues to rise. In the latest polling, party leader Alice Weidel emerges as one of the most popular potential chancellor candidates, receiving 17 percent of support — placing her ahead of both Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

The AfD’s growing popularity is particularly pronounced in eastern Germany, where Weidel leads with 27 percent support.

In addition to political opponents, some analysts point to international parallels, drawing comparisons between the AfD’s rise and similar populist movements in other parts of the West. Insa managing director Hermann Binkert noted that the “Trump effect” and dissatisfaction with the current coalition government’s policies have played a key role in boosting the party’s standing.

The outcome of the motion to ban the AfD could have profound implications for the political landscape, not only in Germany but throughout Europe.

As Remix News previously reported, most of the German establishment is working towards a ban, but there is disagreement about the pace and timing of such a ban. Some are also worried that the ban will backfire and make the AfD more popular than ever.

For one, a ban could take years, and second, the country’s top court may reject the ban, which would be a catastrophic outcome for the German establishment.

