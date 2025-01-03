Supporters Urge Trump To Cancel Massive Victory Rally A Day Before Inauguration

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has announced that he will hold a massive MAGA victory rally the day before his inauguration, prompting many to fear that he may be targeted before he takes office.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will be held at Capital One Arena on Jan. 19, according to an announcement from his inauguration committee sent out Wednesday and reported by CBS News.

The venue, home to the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team and can accommodate around 20,000 spectators, the CBS News report notes.

While some supporters expressed excitement for the rally, many others suggested it was a bad idea given the previous threats on Trump’s life, and the dual attacks on new year’s day.

The weirdness surrounding the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s hotel, the symbolism and now the details coming out about the apparent perpetrator suggest it would be more prudent for the president to lay low until after the inauguration.

🚨 NEW: Trump will hold a victory rally on Jan. 19, just one day before his inauguration, at Capital One arena in D.C. – CBS pic.twitter.com/8kReVrm7gc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 1, 2025

Truly bad idea. I hope it gets cancelled. Put him in an undisclosed location until the inauguration. Too risky for him and for any attendees, too.



Not to be a Debbie Downer, but we do have terrorist cells apparently being activated right now. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) January 1, 2025

Anybody else feel like this is a total setup? — FreedaChooz (@LeftyFrizzell) January 2, 2025

Somehow, this doesn't seem like a good idea right now. — Ralph Jarrett (@rjarrettjr) January 2, 2025

He knows his enemies are desperate and will try anything to the very last minute and he keeps putting himself out there at risk. Not only is he putting himself at risk but he’s putting his rally goers at risk too. You would think he’d lay low after everything that transpired… — Apsara 🇺🇸 (@sjpcoco) January 2, 2025

I hope he employs excessive amounts of security personnel AND measures. … preferably private security — Issy (@IssyMiyagi) January 2, 2025

He needs to keep a low profile until he's sworn in. Forget the rallies. The left has gone absolutely insane. — Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) January 1, 2025

This is a very bad idea for so many reason.



And anyone who goes should think long and hard about what happened on 1/6/21 and how that blew up in peoples' faces and destroyed their lives.



You can't trust the deep state at this point. — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) January 2, 2025

I think this is a terrible idea and needs to be addressed. With what we just saw the early hours this morning and the attack in Las Vegas,we need to be careful announcing where big crowds will be. This is NOT safe!!!! — BossLady 24/7 (@7_bosslady29488) January 1, 2025

I’m sorry. This is a no go for me. Party after with heavy security. This just feels like bad. Unless he has an iron man suit. Then proceed. — SideEye 🦨 (@diam35690) January 1, 2025

* * *

