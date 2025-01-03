print-icon
Supporters Urge Trump To Cancel Massive Victory Rally A Day Before Inauguration

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has announced that he will hold a massive MAGA victory rally the day before his inauguration, prompting many to fear that he may be targeted before he takes office.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will be held at Capital One Arena on Jan. 19, according to an announcement from his inauguration committee sent out Wednesday and reported by CBS News.

The venue, home to the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team and can accommodate around 20,000 spectators, the CBS News report notes.

While some supporters expressed excitement for the rally, many others suggested it was a bad idea given the previous threats on Trump’s life, and the dual attacks on new year’s day.

The weirdness surrounding the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s hotel, the symbolism and now the details coming out about the apparent perpetrator suggest it would be more prudent for the president to lay low until after the inauguration.

