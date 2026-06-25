Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin To Remove Deportation Protections For Syrians & Haitians

Authored by Sam Dorman via The Epoch Times,

The Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) attempt to remove deportation protections for nationals of Haiti and Syria.

In a 6–3 decision on June 25, a majority of the court said federal law barred judicial review of non-constitutional arguments against the department’s determinations.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, which said the sole constitutional argument in the case would likely fail.

“Citing statements made by President Trump and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, one set of respondents advances an equal protection claim that Haiti’s TPS [Temporary Protected Status] designation was terminated because of the racial makeup of that country’s population,” Alito wrote. “But, ironically, one of respondents’ other arguments undermines the equal protection claim by offering a strong, race-neutral explanation for Haiti’s termination: namely, that the current administration, which has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal, simply opposes the TPS program, at least as it has been implemented in the past.”

During oral argument in April, the Justice Department argued that lower court judges had exceeded their authority in blocking DHS’s decisions to terminate protected status for those groups.

Some of the arguments focused on a portion of the Immigration and Nationality Act that says, “There is no judicial review of any determination of the [DHS Secretary] with respect to the designation, or termination or extension of a designation, of a foreign state under this subsection.”

The decision is expected to impact thousands of Haitians and Syrians who received temporary protected status.

Developing...