Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To State Laws Keeping Males Out Of Female Sports

Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times,

The Supreme Court agreed on July 3 to consider whether states can ban male athletes who don’t identify with their sex from competing on school sports teams intended for females.

The decisions to grant the petitions for certiorari, or review, in two separate cases were published on a list of orders.

No justices dissented.

The court did not explain the decisions.

The first case, Little v. Hecox, is about Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, “which ensures that women and girls do not have to compete against men and boys no matter how those men and boys identify,” according to the petition filed in the case.

The second case, West Virginia v. B.P.J., is about a similar law in West Virginia.

State lawmakers voted to keep the sexes separate in sports because of the “inherent physical differences between biological males and biological females,” according to the petition filed in the case.

The two cases are expected to be argued separately.

The Supreme Court is expected to hold oral arguments for the cases in its new term that begins in October.