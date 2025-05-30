Supreme Court Lets Trump Strip 500,000 Migrants Of Legal Status

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with the Trump administration - allowing them to revoke temporary legal status granted to over 500,000 immigrants by the Biden administration.

In a 7-2 vote, the court granted an emergency application filed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem that ends the Biden program which granted 532,000 people from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua permission to temporarily live and work in the United States.

BREAKING: A 7-2 Supreme Court *allows* the Trump administration to end temporary protections and work authorizations for more than 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela pending a court challenge. Sotomayor & Jackson dissent. #SCOTUShttps://t.co/1RnbtXeeUQ pic.twitter.com/mzEQm1Q3as — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) May 30, 2025

And of course, liberal justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented - with Jackson writing that the court had failed to take into account "the devastating consequences of allowing the government to precipitously upend the lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending."

DHS was contesting a ruling by Massachusetts-based US District Judge Indira Talwani - who ruled that the administration could not cancel each person's status without an individualized determination.

The Biden-era rule known as CHNV began in 2022, when former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas granted 'parole' for two years to people from the aforementioned countries in order to deal with the flood of migrants crossing illegally into the United States. The program allowed migrants who passed a security check and had a sponsor in the USA who could provide housing, to enter the country and remain.

In court papers reported by NBC News, Solicitor General D. John Sauer said that Talwani did not have authority to rule on the issue - as Noem's authority stems from the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.