Supreme Court Rejects Biden Regime's Request To Reinstate Radical Title IX Changes

In a 5-4 decision Friday, the Supreme Court refused the Biden regime’s emergency request to partially reinstate its expanded Title IX rules.

Title IX was originally enacted in 1972 to ensure equal educational and athletic opportunities for all students regardless of their sex and to protect the rights of girls and women.

The Biden regime made a number of radical changes to Title X, according to a Moms for Liberty fact sheet, now requiring:

Schools treat students who suffer, or claim to suffer, from gender dysphoria as though they were the opposite sex.

Male students who identify as female must be allowed access to facilities designated for females, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, and be allowed to participate in women’s sports and organizations.

Teachers and students must refer to a gender dysphoric child by their preferred pronouns and alternative name.

No formal documentation is required to affirm gender identity.

When a female student opposes having a male on a team or in an organization intended only for women or feels uncomfortable sharing a locker room with a male, the female in opposition may now incur not only social stigma but also the possibility of legal repercussions for her school, team, or organization.

The changes were set to go into effect nationwide on on Aug. 1, but Republican state attorneys general in roughly half the states filed suit to block their implementation.

The Biden regime argued that those injunctions went too far, and urged SCOTUS to block only the prohibitions on the gender ideology issues at the center of the challenges, so other changes could go into effect.

Those changes reportedly include accommodating pregnant students, retaliation protections, and recordkeeping requirements.

“On this limited record and in its emergency applications, the Government has not provided this Court a sufficient basis to disturb the lower courts’ interim conclusions that the three provisions found likely to be unlawful are intertwined with and affect other provisions of the rule,” the Supreme Court’s order stated.

The three left-wing justices and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch agreed in their dissent that the Biden administration was correct in arguing the lower court rulings were “overbroad.”

“By blocking the Government from enforcing scores of regulations that respondents never challenged and that bear no apparent relationship to respondents’ alleged injuries, the lower courts went beyond their authority to remedy the discrete harms alleged here,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote.

There are various other lawsuits challenging Biden regime’s radical Title IX changes and those cases are also expected eventually end up the Supreme Court, where a final order is still needed to vacate the rule nationwide.