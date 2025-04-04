Supreme Court Shuts Down Activist Judge, Lets Trump Cut $250 Million In DEI Training For Teachers

The Supreme Court on Friday overruled an activist judge in Boston, allowing the Trump administration to slash $250 million for more than 100 teacher training grants for DEI and other woke programs.

In a 5-4 decision nine days after the request, the Supremes sided with the Trump administration's emergency request to stay the court order by judge Myong J. Joun of the federal District of Massachusetts - who had ordered the Trump administration to "immediately restore" the "pre-existing status quo prior to the termination."

According to the ruling - which is likely to narrow the ability of district courts to halt agency actions involving grant function, Joun lacked authority to order the Trump admin to restore the funding.

BREAKING: A 5-4 Supreme Court *grants* the Trump administration's emergency request to stay a Massachusetts court order requiring it to reinstate $250 million in Department of Education teacher training grants to eight states.

Roberts & liberals dissent

In his ruling, Myong sided with California and eight other blue states that argued that the cuts were likely driven by efforts by the Trump administration to gut DEI programs (duh).

Meet the federal Judge who just blocked President Trump's cuts to DEI teacher training.



His resume is full of DEI activism, he served on the board of groups currently suing President Trump, and trained far-left activists how to avoid arrests during protests.



🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/KSp77nbT2X — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 12, 2025

The cuts were announced on Feb. 17, following findings by DOGE that taxpayer funds were being used to "train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies" that were "inappropriate and unnecessary," including "critical race theory,; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; ‘anti-racism’; and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy."

And of course, dissenting in the Supreme Court decision were Justices Jackson, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Chief Justice Roberts.