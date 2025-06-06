Supreme Court Sides With DOGE In Social Security, Records Cases

Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Supreme Court handed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) two big wins late on June 6 in its effort to reduce the size of the federal government.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 3, 2025.Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The nation’s highest court issued the two unsigned rulings at the same time.

One order removed a block on DOGE staffers accessing sensitive data at the Social Security Administration.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented in the case known as Social Security Administration v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

The other new order, in U.S. DOGE Service v. CREW, formally blocked lower court orders requiring DOGE to respond to freedom of information requests in a pending lawsuit.