55% Of Democrats Would Prefer Living Outside The US; Survey Finds

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

A poll conducted last month shows 55 percent of Democrats answering affirmatively when asked "Is there any other country on Earth you would rather live in than the United States today?"

Breitbart reports that the Elon University/YouGov America 250 National Survey conducted between April 30 and May 4 asked 1,000 US adults ages 18 and older about their feelings as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th year.

Thirty-eight percent of Independents answered yes while only 10 percent of Republicans said the same.

Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, described a country that remains proud but uneasy as the anniversary approaches.

According to a new Elon University/YouGov poll, a full *55%* of Democrats said that they would rather live in a different country than the United States.



Only 10% of Republicans said the same. pic.twitter.com/cSpccKhC6d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2026

When respondents were asked where they would choose to live outside the US, Canada topped the wish list at 19 percent, followed by the United Kingdom at 9 percent, and Japan and Australia at 5 percent each. Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, and Italy also drew interest.

According to PJ Media, the same survey found 68 percent of adults said they are proud to be American, with 95 percent of Republicans answering in the affirmative, 62 percent of independents and only 48 percent of Democrats. Similarly, a poll conducted last fall showed a majority of Democrat voters aligned with socialism over capitalism and supported far-left candidates, stating:

Unsurprisingly, the survey found that socialism is largely toxic to Republicans and many independents, explaining why far-left Democrats have had more success in places like New York City but have struggled in red and battleground areas. The poll also found that a plurality of independent voters and Republicans prefer capitalism.

American voters are leaning away from Democrats as the critical midterms approach, with a recent CNN poll showing Democrat support sliding.

In April, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) summarized the battle for the midterms, saying, "I think this election actually comes down ... to two sentences, and those sentences are 'They're crazy. We're not.' And I think we have to highlight that for the American people."