Suspect In Sacramento ABC Station Shooting Left Note Behind, Prosecutors Say

A note was left by the suspect accused of firing gunshots at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California, prosecutors said on Monday.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California on Sept. 22 lists the suspect, Anibal Hernandez Santana, as facing state and federal charges in connection with the shooting.

As the Epoch Times notes (emphasis ours),The court papers said that detectives found a handwritten note that was connected to the suspect that said, “For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondie (sic). They’re next. – C.K. from above.”

The writing appears to be referencing Jeffrey Epstein, FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho told NBC News that “there are some indications here that the motive behind the shooting of the ABC news station was political in kind.”

“We’re still looking at investigating the case, but he chose a very particular target, and with the notes that he left behind and the target in place and the recent dismissal of the Jimmy Kimmel show, I think there’s circumstantial evidence there to show that this was politically motivated crime by this individual,” he added, referring to ABC’s decision to suspend Kimmel over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk following the conservative speaker’s assassination.

The federal criminal complaint stated that prosecutors have probable cause to file charges, including possession of a firearm in a school zone, discharge of a firearm within a school zone, and interference with a radio communications station.

The FBI arrested Santana, 63, over the weekend and filed a criminal complaint against him on Monday morning, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement later that day.

Court papers said that on Sept. 19, Santana fired one shot at and three shots into the ABC-10 television station in Sacramento.

“While standing on the sidewalk around the block from the station, in front of 2555 3rd Street, Hernandez Santana fired the first shot into the air in the direction of the station. He then drove to the front of the station and fired three shots directly into the building’s lobby,” the DOJ statement said. No injuries were reported.

“The location from where Hernandez Santana discharged the first shot was within a school zone,” the statement added.

The Epoch Times contacted Santana’s attorney, Mark Reichel, for comment on Sept. 23. Reichel told multiple news outlets this week that his client should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

This past week, ABC said that it suspended Kimmel’s late-night show. However, on Monday evening, the network announced that it would be allowing Kimmel to return this week.

Kimmel had faced criticism, particularly from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, about remarks that he made in the wake of Kirk’s assassination. In a monologue last week, Kimmel claimed that the “MAGA gang,” referring to President Donald Trump’s supporters, were trying to “characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The suspect accused in the Kirk assassination, Tyler Robinson, had left-wing political views, local authorities have said. It’s not clear if Robinson has an attorney yet.

And as we noted on Saturday, Santana is a complete nutcase.

More about Hernandez-Santana via Variety:

Hernandez-Santana is a former health policy analyst for the California Rural Indian Health Board. In 2019, he sued the non-profit group for discrimination and retaliation, alleging that he was terminated after being denied time off to care for his disabled son. According to the complaint, Hernandez-Santana's job involved tracking state legislation and assisting with Affordable Care Act implementation. When Hernandez-Santana was fired in 2018, he got into a verbal confrontation with his supervisors, who ultimately called the police, according to the complaint. The suit was withdrawn in 2020. A LinkedIn account matching that name indicates he previously was a legislative director for the California Federation of Teachers, and is now retired and engaged in "full time parenting."

Sacramento Police wrote on X that the suspect fired shots at the ABC building from a vehicle.

"The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez-Santana of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm," the police department stated, adding, "He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation."