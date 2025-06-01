Egyptian National Who Was In US Illegally Set Multiple People On Fire At Boulder Pro-Israeli March

Update 9:20pm: According to Fox news reporter Bill Melugin, three DHS sources said that the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

According to the report, Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at LAX on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa with an authorized stay through 2/26/23, but he overstayed & never left.

Then, on 9/29/22, he filed some sort of claim with USCIS, potentially an asylum claim, and on 3/29/23, USCIS under the Biden admin gave him work authorization, which expired on 3/28/25.

Police said a male suspect was taken into custody after a Sunday afternoon attack that "set people on fire" in Boulder, Colorado, in what the FBI director described as a "targeted" act of terror.

Authorities identified the attacker who threw a Molotov cocktail at a pro-Israel march in Boulder, injuring multiple people, and whom MSNBC described only as a "white male"...

... as Mohamad Soliman.

Breaking 🚨Boulder, Colorado authorities have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman .



Video shows the alleged suspect dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several including children.

Information on the attack, which occurred near a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza, was “very preliminary,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. But he noted the man was apprehended following calls to police dispatch of someone with a weapon who was “setting people on fire.”

Mohammad Soliman just lit a bunch of elderly Jews on fire in Colorado while shouting "Free Palestine"



Police: "Too early for a motive"

While FBI heads Kash Patel and Dan Bongino described the incident as a "targeted terror attack," Redfearn stressed it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

FBI personnel are on the scene in Boulder, Colorado, along with local law enforcement.

We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation.

If you have any investigative tips please… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 1, 2025

“We are not calling it a terror attack at this moment,” Redfearn said. “This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street and this act was unacceptable,” he said. “I ask that you join me in thinking about the victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy.”

The attack follows the arrest of a Chicago-born man in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C. Someone opened fire on a group of people leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that fights antisemitism and supports Israel.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza," a statement attributed to Boulder’s Jewish Community said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on social media that he was closely monitoring the situation, adding that "hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable."