Device Linked To Alleged Political Assassin Travelled To High-Risk Countries, Raising Red Flags Over NGO Ties

The Oversight Project has uncovered that Vance Luther Boelter — a former appointee of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and now suspected political assassin — may have traveled extensively to several high-risk countries.

"Tracking Connections to MN Assassin We geofenced Boelter's family farm and found a unique device. We followed that device for the last 3 years - located in places like Africa, Nepal, and Washington, DC. We are releasing our data to the public in the interest of transparency," Oversight Project wrote in an X post.

🚨Tracking Connections to MN Assassin

We geofenced Boelter’s family farm and found a unique device. We followed that device for the last 3 years - located in places like Africa, Nepal, and Washington, DC.



We are releasing our data to the public in the interest of transparency. pic.twitter.com/B5d6VWCX9c — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 17, 2025

Boelter has been linked to three shadowy organizations (more here): Minnesota Africans United, Revoformation Ministries, and You Gave Them Something to Eat. Each of these entities raises red flags and invites the question: were these legitimate operations, or merely front groups masking more nefarious activity?

Oversight Project continued, "First, we located the device AD-ID had traveled in the vicinity of Boelter's farm. This is the same area where there was a police helicopter tracing his family residence near Green Isle, MN before his arrest. We also followed all travel in and around Minneapolis region."

First, we located the device AD-ID had traveled in the vicinity of Boelter’s farm. This is the same area where there was a police helicopter tracing his family residence near Green Isle, MN before his arrest. We also followed all travel in and around Minneapolis region. pic.twitter.com/QbrkdsSMxF — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 17, 2025

"What's more interesting is the amount of international travel linked to this device ... like visists to Africa, Nepal, Turkey, India, and Dubai," Oversight Project noted.

Device Tracking: World

They added, "Also visited some major U.S. cities such as Washington, D.C, and other places like the Chicago Yacht Club."

Device Tracking: US

Device Tracking: Chicago Yacht Club

Seamus Bruner, a key investigator at the Government Accountability Institute and collaborator with Peter Schweizer, commented on the findings, stating:

This is CRAZY! Why is Minneapolis shooter Vance Boelter (or someone close to him) doing so much travel abroad and to DC? This device activity seems to comport with Boelter's suspicious international NGO connections. And why was there talk of a manifesto but now that is apparently being covered up? So many questions need to be answered before this politically-motivated murder tears the country apart with speculative finger pointing. Great work by Oversight Project .

This is CRAZY! Why is Minneapolis shooter Vance Boelter (or someone close to him) doing so much travel abroad and to DC? This device activity seems to comport with Boelter's suspicious international NGO connections. And why was there talk of a manifesto but now that is apparently… https://t.co/xnK4oqpSJV — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) June 18, 2025

The plot thickens for sure.