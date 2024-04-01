SUV Rams Front Gate Of FBI Atlanta Headquarters

Ameristar Perimeter Security, the maker of the "wedge barrier," deserves a round of applause this afternoon after its barrier stopped an unauthorized vehicle dead in its tracks at the front gate of the FBI Atlanta headquarters.

Local media outlet Atlanta News First reports:

A person rammed into the front gate at the FBI Atlanta headquarters Monday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just after noon off Flowers Road. He was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Police Department.

The FBI said they could not provide any further details about what led this person to do this, but said there is no concern for public safety.