Swalwell Bares Fangs After Pulte Refers To DOJ For Criminal Mortgage Fraud

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is super pissed after Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte referred him to the DOJ for criminal prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud.

Eric Swalwell and alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang

On Thursday, Swalwell lashed out, saying in a statement "As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me," adding "Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come — I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world."

The accusations against Swalwell are connected to a DC property, according to CBS News.

Pulte, has leveled similar accusations against several other officials, including Democrats New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Pulte, has leveled similar accusations against several other officials, including Democrats New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. James was indicted on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution last month and pleaded not guilty. President Trump moved to fire Cook in August after Pulte accused her of making misrepresentations on mortgage documents. But Cook filed a lawsuit arguing her removal was unlawful, and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in January on whether Mr. Trump can fire her from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. -CBS News

In September, Swalwell said that he "fully" expects to be prosecuted by the Trump administration - while also confronting FBI Director Kash Patel during a congressional appearance that same month, noting that Patel had referred to him as a "government gangster."

"You identified 60 individuals in that book. You put me on that list at the top of the list," Swalwell said, adding "Thank you. My children find it flattering... Twenty of those individuals have been investigated or have had adverse actions." As part of his statement, Swalwell told President Trump to "do better. Be better."

