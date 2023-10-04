Swiss Writer Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail For Calling Journalist A "Fat Lesbian"

Submitted by BlueApples,

With Switzerland being the home of the technocratic vanguard tasked with ushering in new world order totalitarianism in the World Economic Forum, the recent sentencing of a Swiss-French writer for what could best be described as a thought crime should come as no surprise. Writer and social commentator Alain Soral was handed a 60-day jail sentence for chastising a critic of his after he took aim at their body image and sexual orientation. Soral lashed out at the journalist by calling them a "fat lesbian" among berating them with more vitriolic criticism. A Swiss court in Lausanne determined that Soral's scornful remarks constituted criminal acts of defamation, discrimination and incitement of hatred. The sentenced ultimately handed down to the Soral was a cruel irony even more surreal than any satirical polemic social commentary he could have written.

Soral's remarks occurred two years ago when he took aim at Catherine Macherel, a journalist who prided herself in using her platform to advance her advocacy for LGBT causes. The polemicist turned to Facebook to air his grievances in a video in which he described Macherel as "unhinged" for her activism. His remarks resulted in his arrest, conviction, and sentencing to 3 months in prison in April 2021. Soral's sentence was one of the first to follow sweeping legislation in 2020 which criminalized homophobic statements by broadening the scope of existing laws against discrimination to extend its protections to people on the basis of their sexual orientation. However, Soral was initially able to escape the prison time handed down to him following a successful appeal in December 2022, instead only receiving a fine as punishment.

While Soral was initially able to evade a conviction, prosecutors were relentless in their pursuit by instigating a further appeal which would ultimately lead to the maximum sentence the court could hand down. That six month prison sentence exceeded the original three month prison term he faced. The decision to penalize Soral under the full force of the law was applauded by LGBT groups across Switzerland as a testament to the success of the country's criminalization of free speech. “This court decision is an important moment for justice and rights of LGBTQI people in Switzerland,” said Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS. Waeger would go on to opine that “The conviction of Alain Soral is a strong signal that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in our society.”

While Soral's conviction serves as a blueprint for the weaponization of the Swiss justice system again critics of LGBT groups, the writer is somewhat of an easy target considering his controversial past and already checkered criminal record. Before moving to Switzerland, Soral was sentenced to one year in jail 2019 in his native France for an illustration he made in 2016, Soral was charged for a cartoon he published in the notoriously satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. His contribution to the polemic publication was featured on a page titled "Chutzpah Hebdo" which bore an illustration of Charlie Chaplin in front of the Star of David asking "Shoah, where are you?" in a play on words the court ruled was a criminal act of Holocaust denial. Although Soral was sentenced to a year in prison, he failed to show up to court for the sentencing, instead announcing his plans to appeal the conviction before seeking refuge in Switzerland.

The illustration which led to Alain Soral being convicted of Holocaust denial.

Ultimately, the controversies which led to Soral fleeing France would follow him to Switzerland. Amidst expanding legislation across the whole of Europe leading to thousands of arrests for remarks made on the internet deemed to be hate speech, it appears that there is nowhere on the continent that Soral or any dissident challenging the narratives approved by the ruling elite can find safe haven in any longer.