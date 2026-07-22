Taco Bell Getting Desperate With This Shockingly Cheap Offer Amid "Explosive Diarrhea" Parasite Blowback

Taco Bell is betting a buck can buy back your love.

The fast-food giant rolled out $1 lettuce-free enchiritos - "for the ones who've been riding with us," as the company put it - a peace offering to customers who bolted after a cyclospora outbreak was traced to lettuce served at its restaurants, the New York Post reports. The enchiritos normally run $4.29. Regular nacho fries, usually $2.89, also went to a dollar for orders placed through the company's app.

The deal ran for one day.

The chain, never one to skip a chance at cheeky marketing, hyped it on social media alongside gushing customer testimonials. The dollar deal is "just to show how much we appreciate you," the company cooed on its website.

The promotion arrived the day after CEO Sean Tresvant went on LinkedIn to make a rather different kind of appeal. "We aren't entitled to your loyalty," he wrote Tuesday. "We earn it one meal at a time." He pledged to "be transparent about what we know and what we are doing next." Twenty-four hours later, the company earned it at 77% off.

The Numbers Behind The Discount

Behind the warm and fuzzy promo is a brand in serious trouble.

Foot traffic at Taco Bell's U.S. restaurants fell 20% below its daily average for the year on July 16, according to nationwide data from Placer.ai cited by CNN - before federal officials had said anything publicly. On July 17, when investigators named the chain as part of the probe, it dropped nearly 31%. The next day it was down 30%.

The damage is almost entirely Taco Bell's. Fast-casual and quick-service restaurants as a whole declined just 1.1% and 1.9% respectively on July 17. Chipotle told CNN it is following the investigation closely and does not believe its own sourcing is involved. Shares of parent company Yum! Brands are down roughly 9% from a week ago.

Polling by Morning Consult found the share of diners saying they trust the brand "not much" or "not at all" climbing after the news broke. For a chain that has spent years as the best performer in Yum's portfolio, that is the expensive part - foot traffic returns when the news cycle moves on, and trust does not.

To its credit, Taco Bell moved before it had to. The company pulled all affected Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants, with some locations acting before public-health authorities identified the supplier at all.

What The Parasite Actually Does

The bug in question, Cyclospora cayetanensis, is a microscopic parasite that spreads through contaminated fresh produce and unleashes days of misery: severe watery diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, nausea, fatigue and fever.

Just ask Cristy Cooper, who was laid up in a hospital bed after getting sick on June 25.

"This is worse than any flu I have ever gotten. It is just so miserable," she told the Post. "I am worn out from it. I really am."

How Much Of This Is Actually Taco Bell's

Less than the headlines suggest, and that distinction matters.

The outbreak investigators traced to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations covers five states - Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia - and roughly 1,644 reported illnesses.

The national picture is far larger and not one outbreak. The CDC has logged 4,173 lab-confirmed infections since May 1 plus more than 7,400 unconfirmed cases still under review, across 41 states, with 308 hospitalized. Michigan leads in case counts, with Ohio close behind. The agency says it is investigating multiple separate clusters, of which the lettuce outbreak is one, and no source has been established for the rest. Cyclosporiasis cases appear every summer. The CDC's season runs through August 31.

The CDC also excludes "probable" cases from its official tally, which is one reason its numbers lag some states' counts.

The Test That Wasn't

The outbreak drama took a messier turn over the weekend, when the FDA acknowledged that a test appearing to link the outbreak to supplier Taylor Farms was a false positive - and that the batch in question was not even part of the current recall.

Taylor Farms claimed the feds "apologized," a characterization FDA officials flatly rejected while continuing to point at the Mexican supplier as the likely culprit. The agency says there remains "overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall." Taylor Farms has recalled product distributed to 27 states.

Which leaves a peculiar standoff: a recall with no positive laboratory test behind it, a supplier disputing the terms of its own vindication, and a restaurant chain absorbing the reputational cost of an outbreak most of which has not been traced to anyone. For one day, that cost was priced at three dollars and twenty-nine cents.