'Total Fake News BS': White House Says Trump Talking About National Guard Deployments In 'Softer Touch" Immigration Policy

Update (1310ET): The White House is saying it's 'total fake news' to suggest that Trump is pulling back on mass deportations, despite answering a question about mass deportations.

"Total Fake News BS. President Trump is talking about National Guard deployments for crime reduction — like the highly successful operations in New Orleans, Memphis, D.C., etc., that were welcomed by their leaders," the Rapid Response 47 team said in a statement.

This has nothing to do with mass deportations. https://t.co/sLOOzUiGQs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

That said, Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday: "I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help."

Trump did not specify or mention "National Guard" in his post.

Remember a few weeks ago when Somali scammers were making headlines for bilking taxpayers out of billions, only for the left to 'rise up' and start protesting ICE enforcement activities - resulting in the shooting deaths of two white knights who followed marching orders to #resist on behalf of illegal immigrants? Now add lawsuits and activist judges to the mix.

Turns out that entire shitshow yielded massive fruit for Democrats - who are now insisting that ICE not be allowed to conduct enforcement activities at polling places - or they won't fund DHS in two weeks..

Now, President Donald Trump appears to be backing down to Democrat lawmakers, along with sanctuary mayors and governors, who have been amplifying NGO propaganda comparing law enforcement to Hitler's gestapo, and has resulted in an army of whistle-packing karens placing themselves in harm's way.

In a Wednesday interview with "NBC Nightly News," Trump said that while he hopes to push his immigration crackdown into five more cities, ICE isn't going to conduct mass deportations in cities that don't "ask" and "say please."

"Who — who has to ask and who has to say please?" asked NBC's Tom Llamas.

"The mayor or the governor. I don’t wanna go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible. Like, for instance, I got a call from Jeff Landry, governor of Louisiana. He said, “We have a big problem. Could you go in and help us with — with” — well, let’s see, certain sections, I mean, to be honest with you," said Trump.

"We have five cities that we’re looking at very strongly. But we wanna be invited."

When asked what he would tell the five cities, Trump said:

"Well, we’ll be announcing ‘em very quickly. But— we could do something. As an example, I was called by people. San Francisco said, “Please, we have a Democrat mayor. He’s trying very hard. Would you”— friends of mine that live there. It’s got crime problems. “Would you let him do the job and not come in? Let’s see how it works.” I said, “Look, I can do it much quicker, much faster.” Don’t forget, we remove criminals. We took over 2,000 hard-core criminals out of Washington, D.C."

Watch:

NOW - Trump says he is adjusting his mass deportations policy to only go into cities if the mayors or governors "ask" and "say please," adding, "I don't want to go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible." pic.twitter.com/xji3FfEl42 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 5, 2026

Needless to say, the base is not thrilled.

