Tampons In Netflix Men's Room Torpedo'd Bid To Takeover Warner Bros: Report

Netflix’s aggressive bid to swallow Warner Bros. Discovery hit a wall last week, with a “tampon incident” playing a key role in turning Republican lawmakers against the deal.

As details emerge, it’s clear the virtue-signaling stunt of stocking men’s restrooms with feminine hygiene products highlighted Netflix’s unyielding commitment to radical transgender ideology, even as they begged for political approval in a post-woke era.

The drama unfolded during a congressional delegation’s visit to Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles several weeks ago, part of an annual tour around Grammy Awards time. Among the attendees was Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, a skeptic of Netflix’s claims to political neutrality.

How tampons in the men's room helped derail the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal https://t.co/EMjV5tyJDd pic.twitter.com/uO4AEsYtYx — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) March 1, 2026

The New York Post reports that while on the premises, Smith noticed a basket of tampons in the men’s restroom—a common tech company gesture to promote “inclusivity” for transgender employees.

But for conservatives, such moves symbolize efforts to normalize transgenderism, with ripple effects like encouraging harmful surgeries on children, eroding the nuclear family, and allowing biological males to dominate women’s sports.

“Let’s just say the chairman was pretty disturbed,” an insider familiar with Smith’s reaction told the Post.

The incident quickly rippled through Capitol Hill, reinforcing GOP suspicions that Netflix’s programming remains steeped in woke values. As one GOP staffer with firsthand knowledge put it: “This is 2026, not 2020. What were they thinking?”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had been mounting a charm offensive, including a Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee grilling last month by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Sarandos insisted Netflix appeals to all tastes and faces stiff competition from social media and YouTube.

“Price wasn’t Sarandos’ only obstacle,” noted New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino. “During the six-month bidding war, many Republicans in Congress, state AG offices and of course the White House came to believe that Netflix was seeking to create a monopoly in streaming — an increasingly important way Americans consume entertainment.”

Gasparino added that most Republicans “believe [woke] values are front and center in Netflix’s programming, and the tampon incident, as it filtered through the halls of Congress, became proof that the company wasn’t changing its politics.”

Conservative advocacy groups have long documented Netflix’s bias, with content pushing transgenderism, DEI mandates, and other cultural-left staples—often in kids’ programming. Sarandos and co-founder Reed Hastings are major Democrat donors, while board member Susan Rice, a former Obama official and vocal Trump critic, made podcast remarks bashing Trump-associated businesses, further alienating the White House.

The deal’s collapse came after Paramount Skydance upped its hostile bid to $80.5 billion, trumping Netflix’s $73 billion offer. Sarandos pulled out, stating: “This transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price.” Netflix’s stock plunged $200 billion during the saga but rebounded post-withdrawal.

For wider context, President Trump weighed in on the antitrust scrutiny, highlighting the merged entity’s “very big market share” and vowing involvement in the decision. This echoes broader concerns that the merger would stifle competition and amplify leftist narratives, as detailed in recent analyses warning of the “end of the Golden Age of streaming.”

This isn’t Netflix’s first brush with controversy over injecting radical ideology into entertainment. As we’ve covered extensively, the streamer has a track record of demonizing traditional values while promoting ‘progressive’ propaganda.

Recall Adolescence, which portrayed young white men and the “manosphere” as toxic threats.

Other examples abound. An Obama-produced apocalypse flick warned of the “dangers of white people”:

Netflix also plans to reboot the 1990s kids’ show Captain Planet with heavy globalist messaging:

And who can forget the 2020 film Cuties, celebrating 11-year-old girls twerking and dancing like strippers, earning the platform the nickname ‘nonceflix’.

These instances reveal a consistent pattern: Netflix uses its platform to erode family structures, and cultural norms under the guise of “entertainment.”

The failed Warner Bros. bid is a victory for common sense over corporate wokeness. By standing against this power grab, Republicans prevented an even larger megaphone for leftist indoctrination.

