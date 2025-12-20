Target Harasser Issues Forced Apology Amid Job Threat And Police Probe

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Michelea Ponce, the leftist caught on video unleashing a tirade against an elderly Target employee for daring to wear a “Freedom” shirt featuring Charlie Kirk, has issued a public apology. But with her job on the line and police involved, many see it as a desperate bid to salvage her reputation rather than genuine remorse.

This comes after the video exploded online, exposing the kind of unhinged intolerance conservatives face daily from those who preach “kindness” but deliver harassment.

The incident unfolded in a Chico, California Target store, where Ponce confronted 72-year-old employee Jeanie Beeman over her shirt. As we previously reported in our coverage of the meltdown and the subsequent police investigation, Ponce labeled Beeman as “racist” and “ignorant,” escalating into a public spectacle that left the senior worker shaken.

Ponce, an employee at Enloe Health, filmed the encounter herself, apparently seeking viral clout. Instead, it backfired spectacularly, drawing widespread condemnation for bullying an innocent woman simply expressing her support for conservative values.

The Chico Police Department also investigated the incident after it went viral but determined Ponce’s actions did not constitute criminal conduct.

In their official statement, they noted: “While the interaction was tense and inappropriate, it did not rise to the level of criminal conduct. The customer’s actions, though discourteous, were protected under the First Amendment as freedom of speech. As a result, there are no criminal charges appropriate to file in this case.” You can read the full statement here.

While no charges were filed, the probe underscored the fine line between free speech and outright harassment, a reminder that conservatives often endure such attacks without legal recourse.

In her ‘apology’ statement, Ponce wrote: “I want to take full responsibility for my actions and say clearly and sincerely that I was wrong. I behaved badly, and I regret it deeply.

“I want to directly apologize to Jeannie. I am truly sorry for approaching you at your workplace and putting you in an uncomfortable and unfair position. You did not deserve that, and my behavior was wrong,” the statement continues.

Ponce adds, “I also apologize to Jeannie’s family for the stress and attention my actions caused. I apologize to Target as her employer, I apologize to Enloe, and I apologize to the Chico community. I understand that what I did reflected poorly on myself and disrupted a sense of safety and respect that should exist in a workplace and in our community.”

“I did not handle the situation the way I should have. I allowed my emotions to take over instead of choosing restraint and empathy. That was my failure, and I own it,” She further claims.

The statement concludes, “I regret my actions, and I am genuinely sorry for the harm they caused. I wish I can go back and undo what happened, but I can acknowledge it honestly, learn from it, and commit to doing better moving forward.”

The apology surfaced via a post on X, sparking immediate skepticism. Critics pointed out its polished, almost scripted tone, with one user calling it “fake as F” and another dismissing it as insincere, saying Ponce is only “regretting the consequences of her actions.” Many echoed that she’s not sorry for the act but for getting caught, especially with her employment in jeopardy.

?BREAKING: Michelea Ponce, who harassed an elderly Target employee, Jeanie Beeman, over her wearing a Charlie Kirk “Freedom” t-shirt. Issues an apology.



"I behaved badly, and I regret it deeply." pic.twitter.com/0reb89Bzln — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 18, 2025

Enloe Health, Ponce’s employer, faced massive backlash, including over 6,000 calls demanding action. CEO Mike Wiltermood addressed the controversy in a video statement, condemning the behavior but refusing to disclose if Ponce had been terminated, citing privacy concerns.

Enloe Health’s CEO, Mike Wiltermood, just spoke out following a video that went viral yesterday of their employee, a vile, hateful and toxic liberal woman named Michelea Ponce, who verbally accosted and harassed an elderly Target employee, Jeanie Beeman, over her wearing a… pic.twitter.com/SYI43nluWj — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 17, 2025

A follow-up statement from Enloe reiterated their disapproval but again stopped short of confirming her status. Rumors swirled on social media that she may have been fired, but as of now, it’s unconfirmed. This opacity has fueled calls for transparency, with users insisting that someone with such evident bias shouldn’t be in healthcare, where vulnerable patients—including conservatives—deserve unbiased care.

Approximately 2 hours ago, rumors on social media began to spur that Michelea Ponce lost her job at Enloe Health. While it's unclear if it's true, Enloe coincidentally issued another statement online condemning Ponce 2 hours ago and saying they couldn't say anything else. pic.twitter.com/OWyylG9JfW — Greg Hoyt (@GregHoytLET) December 18, 2025

In a heartening update, Jeanie Beeman spoke out, showing remarkable forgiveness. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. She wronged me, but I don’t want to wrong her. I really wouldn’t want to see her lose her job over it,” she said in a video interview.

NEW: Ms. Jeanie Beeman speaks out after being harassed over her Charlie Kirk shirt at Target and says she does not want her attacker fired.



“Two wrongs don’t make a right. She wronged me, but I don’t want to wrong her. I really wouldn’t want to see her lose her job over it.”… pic.twitter.com/FZumZoSjd9 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 18, 2025

This honorable stance highlights the difference between conservatives, who often extend grace even to their tormentors, and the intolerant left, quick to attack but slow to reflect. Beeman’s response embodies the spirit of resilience and dignity.

The online community rallied around Beeman, launching a GiveSendGo fundraiser to give her a well-deserved vacation. At time of writing, it has raised over $230,000, far surpassing initial expectations.

This outpouring stands in sharp contrast to the hate Ponce unleashed, proving that freedom-loving Americans stick together against bullies.

Incidents like this expose the deep-seated bias against conservatives in everyday life. Ponce’s apology, whether sincere or not, won’t erase the damage, but it does spotlight the need to protect free expression from those who weaponize “tolerance” as a tool of control.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.