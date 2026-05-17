By Targeting Dairy Farmers, ESG Wants To Decide Your Milk

Authored by Samantha Fillmore via RealClearMarkets,

It starts with a letter in the mail.

A dairy farmer opens it to find new requirements from their milk processing plant.

Herd data, energy usage, emissions figures. The letter calls it voluntary but if you don't comply, the plant can't take your milk. And if the plant can't take your milk, you're out of business.

That's 'Pathways to Dairy Net Zero' in practice...

Pathways to Dairy Net Zero (P2DNZ) is presented as a voluntary, science-based initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from dairy producers. In practice, however, it functions as yet another sector-specific implementation of global ESG and net-zero governance.

In the case of P2DNZ, this governance model is applied to large-scale milk producers. The result is the downward transfer of climate-compliance costs and onerous ESG restrictions on farmers. Especially mid-sized and small farms, while offering no plausible pathway to detectable global emissions reductions. In short, this is the latest attack on American farmers from globalist board rooms seeking to control what you consume.

P2DNZ may be presented as a voluntary, science-based initiative but in reality, it's the same ESG playbook we've seen used to squeeze entire industries into net-zero compliance without a single vote being cast. The pressure doesn't come from government. It comes from the giant food corporations at the top of the supply chain. It comes from the boardrooms of companies like Nestlé and Danone and filters down through processors until it lands on the farmer who has no real choice but to comply.

What begins as “guidance” quickly becomes obligation.

For dairy farmers, especially the ones that make up the lifeblood of the American Heartland, that obligation carries a heavy cost. P2DNZ effectively embeds climate compliance into the financial and commercial conduits of the industry. It deeply impacts how farmers access credit, who processes their milk, who buys their milk, and under what conditions they can continue operating. The burden doesn’t fall on distant institutions or multinational coalitions. It falls squarely on the people milking cows before sunrise, managing tight margins, and trying to pass their family farms on to the next generation.

And for what measurable gain?

Even under the most aggressive assumptions, eliminating all emissions from U.S. dairy production would have no detectable impact on global climate trends. That’s not a political statement; it’s a matter of scale. Yet the economic consequences are anything but theoretical. Farmers face rising compliance costs. Consumers face higher prices at the grocery store. And the industry itself faces increasing consolidation, as smaller producers struggle to keep up with mandates they had zero role in shaping.

This is the uncomfortable truth at the heart of P2DNZ: it is less about environmental outcomes and more about control. It’s about shifting decision-making power away from independent producers and toward a network of globalist financial and corporate actors.

The attacks on American agriculture have taken on many forms. From discriminating against the use of diesel- and gasoline-powered farming equipment in the lending market, to corporate shareholder resolutions calling on food companies to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions” by cutting beef production, to utter demands to adopt plant-based alternatives to actual meat, and even outright litigation designed to bankrupt American businesses and farmers. Regardless of the tactic, they share a common objective. To create a world in which every single human is under the thumb of a global set of rules that would ensure more pain and misery than anyone should entertain.

The good news is that the current federal administration seems to be sticking up for small- and mid-sized American farms and dairy producers. Yesterday, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, shared a post on X highlighting the Pathways to Dairy Net Zero Problem. “Dairy farmers are vital in rural America, but now face radical ESG mandates disguised as “sustainability.” As (@Heartland Impact) notes, Pathways to Dairy Net Zero will burden small farms with costly compliance.”

P2DNZ is not an isolated initiative. It is the agricultural, and diary centered, expression of a broader ESG governance model that substitutes accounting targets for physical outcomes and private coordination for public accountability.

Hopefully, in the months and years to follow, more Americans and policymakers will become aware of the harms associated with incorporating ESG metrics into farming. American famers feed the nation, and they deserve better.

Samantha Fillmore (sfillmore@heartland.org) is the senior state government relations manager at The Heartland Institute.