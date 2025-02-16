print-icon
TDS-Addled CNN Reporter Shares Link To Accused Murderer Mangione's Defense Fund

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN activist White House correspondent ‘reporter’ Kaitlin Collins is facing calls for her firing after she posted a link to the defense fund of Luigi Mangione, the guy charged with shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

Collins posted the link to X on Friday but then deleted it shortly after following swift backlash.

Mangione has been lauded by extremist leftists and also held up as a kind of sick sex symbol by deranged liberal women. 

Collins has access to the White House as part of the press corps.

She can also get on board Air Force One.

These are the kind of lunatics running the leftist legacy media.

Collins has clearly been broken by Trump who told her last week “we haven’t asked you to speak yet.”

She is also big made about Trump hanging his own mugshot outside the Oval Office as a fuck you to those who attempted to destroy him.

