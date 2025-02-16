TDS-Addled CNN Reporter Shares Link To Accused Murderer Mangione's Defense Fund

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN activist White House correspondent ‘reporter’ Kaitlin Collins is facing calls for her firing after she posted a link to the defense fund of Luigi Mangione, the guy charged with shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

Collins posted the link to X on Friday but then deleted it shortly after following swift backlash.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash https://t.co/rq14XVxR9S pic.twitter.com/73B62QQe3G — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

Mangione has been lauded by extremist leftists and also held up as a kind of sick sex symbol by deranged liberal women.

If she really promoted that @cnn should fire her. I’m skeptical she did that because it would be something so irresponsible and egregious for an intelligent news anchor to do. But if true this is horrible of her and reflects very badly on her employer if left unaddressed. — Popz Boltz ⚡️ (@PopzBoltz) February 16, 2025

she forgot to switch to her alt — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) February 16, 2025

Collins has access to the White House as part of the press corps.

Kaitlan Collins needs her press pass revoked and to be fired from CNN — Danny🇺🇸 (@Fivixz) February 16, 2025

She can also get on board Air Force One.

Pull her access to Oval Office & Air Force 1 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 CHLOE 🇺🇸 (@Chloe4Djt) February 16, 2025

These are the kind of lunatics running the leftist legacy media.

She has no business being called a journalist. She's a left leaning Activist masquerading as one. She doesn't deliver objective news. She's been nothing but rude to Pres. Trump, going back to his 1st term. She doesn't try to hide her disdain for him. It's utterly disrespectful! — Elizabeth Kurpiel (@bethk68) February 16, 2025

Collins has clearly been broken by Trump who told her last week “we haven’t asked you to speak yet.”

LMAOO



KAITLAN COLLINS: Mr. President, you won the White House, in part because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up…



TRUMP: Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet, please.pic.twitter.com/mYWgQQihCs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2025

She is also big made about Trump hanging his own mugshot outside the Oval Office as a fuck you to those who attempted to destroy him.

Kaitlan Collins of CNN is mad that President Trump is proudly presenting his mugshot outside the Oval Office.



He keeps it on prominent display in order to remind people of lawfare Democrats engaged in against him to cheat in the election.



Collins can’t handle facing reality. pic.twitter.com/wfWs4iIenP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2025

The meltdon from the left is so good. They have no idea — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 15, 2025

Apparently Ms. Collins doesn't understand he is clowning them for their failed political warfare agenda. — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@Badged_Patriot) February 15, 2025

Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet, thank you. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) February 15, 2025

* * *

