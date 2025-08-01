print-icon
print-icon

TDS TikToker Asks For Tips On How To Be Unattractive To "MAGA Men", Gets A Simple Answer...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The cesspool that is TikTok is overflowing with mentally broken TDS sufferers ‘creating’ endless content consisting of every ‘Orange man bad’ thought that fizzles to the surface of their dwindling brain matter.

One cannot go swimming in there for long before it starts to eat away at one’s soul, but this nugget is particularly funny.

This… person asked for advice on what “MAGA men” find attractive so she can do the opposite.

Talk about a lay up...

She’s already doing a bang up job of it.

Of course, it’s not all about looks…

She’s succeeding on that front too.

What to wear?

A nose ring and blue hair dye would be a chef’s kiss, but otherwise she’s pretty much there.

Congrats on being the opposite to this…

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading recommendations...