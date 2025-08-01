TDS TikToker Asks For Tips On How To Be Unattractive To "MAGA Men", Gets A Simple Answer...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The cesspool that is TikTok is overflowing with mentally broken TDS sufferers ‘creating’ endless content consisting of every ‘Orange man bad’ thought that fizzles to the surface of their dwindling brain matter.

One cannot go swimming in there for long before it starts to eat away at one’s soul, but this nugget is particularly funny.

This… person asked for advice on what “MAGA men” find attractive so she can do the opposite.

Liberal Woman wants to know what MAGA men find attractive so that she can wear the complete OPPOSITE. pic.twitter.com/PZycrWpJNO — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 31, 2025

Talk about a lay up...

just be yourself — robert valentine (@rcv195) July 31, 2025

She’s already doing a bang up job of it.

Just stay the way she is. There will no problem staying away from her. — Robert (@RobertA41392359) July 31, 2025

She doesn’t need any help from us, she is doing just fine all by herself. — Andrew Hinojos (@Drewbd01Hinojos) July 31, 2025

Of course, it’s not all about looks…

I will, I will—-Don't do anything Different.

You are unattractive as you are and no man (at least not those I know) will find you attractive, unless you're kind, humble and intelligent, which apparently, at least for the last, you are not. — S❣️🇺🇸frdm (@S1776frdm) July 31, 2025

She’s succeeding on that front too.

It's not looks stupid, it's character; and you've accomplished that. — TopoArtifacts (@HarlanElectric) July 31, 2025

What to wear?

She is safe regardless of wardrobe. Just open the mouth and conservatives will already know.



When you are an ugly hateful person, clothes cannot change that. — Benjamin Hinson (@BenjaminHinson9) July 31, 2025

Not to worry – nothing you wear will be attractive. — Red Rover (@redrovera1) July 31, 2025

A nose ring and blue hair dye would be a chef’s kiss, but otherwise she’s pretty much there.

I'd say she nailed it. — Robert (@Rob4msuRobert) July 31, 2025

Congrats on being the opposite to this…

The fact that neither American Eagle or Sydney Sweeney has apologized, said they still have to learn, pulled the advertisements or said they would institute sensitivity training shows that woke is dead. Five years ago one day of complaints would’ve ended that campaign. pic.twitter.com/EgUBTkHraP — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 30, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.