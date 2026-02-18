Teacher Loses Career Over Two-Word Facebook Post Supporting ICE

James Heidorn, who taught at Gary Elementary School in West Chicago, found himself at the center of a community firestorm that cost him not just his teaching position but his identity as an educator, all for posting two words on Facebook: "Go ICE."

The incident began in late January when Heidorn, a 14-year physical education teacher, responded to a news story about a local police department pledging cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His personal Facebook post sparked immediate backlash in the heavily Hispanic district, with local activists circulating screenshots and demanding action against him.

School officials quickly notified Heidorn on Jan. 22 about growing social media chatter.

After meeting with HR staff that same day, he resigned briefly, then rescinded his decision hours later.

He was set to return on Monday pending an investigation. The investigation never got that chance.

"This process has been professionally and personally devastating and surreal," former West Chicago teacher James Heidorn told Fox News Digital.

"I’ve spent 14 years building my career, pouring my heart into teaching kids, building relationships and being a positive role model. To see it all upended over two simple words, ‘Go ICE,’ where I expressed my personal support for law enforcement felt like a severe blow to my career."

Indeed, the outcry was relentless.

Illinois state Sen. Karina Villa, a Democrat, publicly condemned the post.

"I stand in unwavering solidarity with families upset about the disturbing comments reportedly made by an educator," Villa said.

West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey joined the pile-on before any investigation concluded. In a Saturday Facebook video, he explained why Heidorn's comments were "hurtful" and "offensive" to the community.

"So to have someone cavalierly rooting on—as if it's a football game or something, yeah go—events which have traumatized these children… that is the issue," Bovey said.

Meanwhile, parents organized online, planning a boycott by keeping their kids from school, and the city held a “listening session” on Jan. 26 at Bovey’s request, complete with a Spanish translator. Attendees described the post as "cruel" and said "kids do not feel safe."

Heidorn maintained that his post meant nothing beyond supporting law enforcement.

"This started with a two-word comment on my personal Facebook page supporting law enforcement—nothing more," Heidorn said. "It wasn't directed at any student, family or school community."

The distinction made no difference to the community or to the school administrators.

"I was placed on leave and faced intense pressure before any full investigation or fair process could play out, with this it led to my resignation," Heidorn said. He resigned a second time rather than face termination after a hearing with school officials.

A West Chicago Elementary School District 33 spokesperson called the post "disruptive" and said it "raised concerns and caused disruption for students, families and staff." The district declined to specify which rule Heidorn violated or whether teachers who publicly disrupt in favor of opposing immigration enforcement would face similar consequences. In fact, teachers across the country have protested President Trump's immigration policies without repercussions. In Chicago specifically, teachers even stormed a Target and harassed employees over the same policies without losing their jobs. But expressing support for law enforcement in Chicago is apparently controversial.

"It does feel like a double standard—due to my viewpoint being different from others within the community that I taught in," Heidorn said. "Fairness should apply equally, regardless of those viewpoints. If personal political speech is grounds for punishment, it should be consistent—not selective based on what side you're on."

The fallout extended beyond his teaching position. Heidorn lost his coaching job at a nearby private school. He must now inform future employers that he resigned and explain why. "I really don't know what is next for me, as the teaching profession has been, up to this point in time, all that I ever wanted to do," Heidorn said.

He earned a master's degree in educational leadership to become the best teacher possible. Now he spends time healing. "I lost my career, my income and the chance to close out my time with my students properly—no farewell, no goodbyes," Heidorn said.

Despite the loud outcry, Heidorn has received some local support, including a GoFundMe being set up for him.

“James Heidorn, a beloved physical education teacher at Gary Elementary School, resigned after a single social media comment ignited outrage and a one-sided account that quickly spiraled beyond control,” the GoFundMe page reads. “What followed was not reflection or fairness, but permanent consequences that have changed the course of his life.”

As for his future, he’s not sure what’s going to happen.

"I really don’t know what is next for me, as the teaching profession has been, up to this point in time, all that I ever wanted to do," he said. "It is all I have ever studied for and teaching is what has defined me. Even advancing my education with a master's degree in educational leadership because I wanted to become the best teacher I can be."

Heidorn said he’s exploring other options in education or related fields. “I want people to know I’m grateful for the outpouring of support from those who reached out, donated or shared my story,” he said. “It reminds me that most people value fairness and second chances. I’m determined to move forward positively and keep contributing to kids’ lives in whatever way I can.”