Tennessee Christmas Parade Blocks Participation Of Gay Pride Group

The culture war in the US is far from over, but it's probably safe to say that most Americans are fed up with gay pride. Without the flood of billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies to leftist NGOs from institutions like USAID, the prevalence of LGBT propaganda has gone into decline compared to the past five years.

In 2025 "Pride Month" was barely a blip on the gaydar and most corporations desperate to bring back consumers have abandoned their overt woke marketing. However, one odd tactic that leftist activists have been clinging to is the injection of pride ideology into Christian tradition. Many critics argue that it is a blatant attempt to co-opt western religion and destroy it from within.

Enfield United Church of Christ pastor Greg Gray says Jesus Christ was “pretty queer” because he hung out with 12 guys pic.twitter.com/4oRXScbAvw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 15, 2025

The movement has not limited itself to fake churches with "gay pastors", they have also been targeting Christmas events and symbolism. By saturating every aspect of American life LGBT groups hope to normalize their ideology, but they are really just pissing people off. The public, no longer fearing reprisals from the cancel culture mob, are finally saying no.

A Tennessee Christmas parade organization has recently denied the application of a group called "Upper Cumberland Pride" who planned on entering a gay-themed float entitled. Pride groups were allowed to participate in the parade in 2024.

The Cookeville Christmas Parade organization said in a statement that it rejected the application to avoid political distractions.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to point others to the reason for the holiday that we are celebrating. We wanted to make much of the person of Jesus born in Bethlehem. To do so and in efforts to minimize distraction from Him, we planned this event with stated prohibitions of special interest groups. Although we agree there is a time and an important role played by special interest groups such as Upper Cumberland Pride, we didn’t think this was it."

The parade also rejected an application from a Young Republicans group, keeping politics out of the event on both sides of the aisle. The Cookeville Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday and this year’s theme is “Remember the Reason.”

LGBT activists argue that the rejection of their float is contrary to the Christian doctrine of "love thy neighbor." Others called for a more inclusive "holiday" parade next year that would "represent all faiths." Imagine what would happen if activists living in an Islamic country demanded that Muslims be more accommodating to other religions and gay pride for Ramadan?

It should be noted that public sympathy for LGBT causes is plunging due to the extreme nature of trans ideology, including the targeting of children for indoctrination. According to the latest YouGov poll, support for gay marriage has dropped dramatically; over 70% of Americans supported legal gay marriage in 2021, but in 2025 that number has dropped to 54%.

Woke adherents use the claim that Christianity is required to be accepting as a means of manipulation, but the reality is that the Bible is rather specific on the exclusion of homosexuality. Furthermore, Christians believe in "loving the sinner, but rejecting the sin." That is to say, they believe in repentance and redemption, not enabling behaviors they view as degenerate.

This concept is completely alien to progressives, who believe that all behaviors and morals are relative and that the only true sin is to disagree with them.

For most leftists the forced injection of gay pride in Christian spaces is about conquest, not inclusion. Like dogs marking their territory, they are letting conservatives know that no place is safe from their movement. There's no other reason for them to attempt to participate in traditions they so vocally despise.