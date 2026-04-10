The Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL) is promoting a May 1 "general strike" aimed at disrupting economic activity across the U.S., framing it as a coordinated effort to pressure the Trump administration.

"The prospect of a nationwide shutdown terrifies the billionaire class, and it is what can really stop Trump in his tracks," PSL wrote on X.

Millions hit the streets this past weekend. On May 1, we shut it all down!



No Kings Day brought millions of people out in demonstrations that made it impossible to ignore the widespread opposition to Trump’s agenda that exists in every part of the country. Now, organizations… pic.twitter.com/hsAWbEHK3Q — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) March 31, 2026

PSL added that recent nationwide protests demonstrated opposition, and said left-wing nonprofits are now mobilizing for a larger action on May 1.

🚨Tonight’s Raleigh protest is already being used to build support for a May Day General Strike.



“We will commit ourselves to an anti-imperialist and working class movement, one where the working class will make it palpable that a general strike will defeat Trump’s billionaire… pic.twitter.com/vZWTN0XJsH — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) April 8, 2026

General strike threats come amid broader scrutiny of left-wing nonprofits pushing for a color revolution against Trump.

pic.twitter.com/GH7F2KBdKX — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) April 8, 2026

A 2023 report by The New York Times noted that Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham has been linked to PSL and is aligned "with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide."

COGNITIVE WARFARE: Anti-U.S. protests by pro-communist groups — funded by American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham from his base in Shanghai — now emerge as B-roll for the propaganda arm of Qatar, which plays both sides of America’s conflict with Iran. https://t.co/C1Va0EQrzK — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 9, 2026

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen photos reveal the moment a "Revolutionary Love" wedding birthed a $600M anti-American pipeline.



From a Jamaica marriage to America's streets, Fox News Digital reveals how Neville Roy Singham’s network uses a former CCP leader's playbook to turn… pic.twitter.com/BpkpR26QVl — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2026

From a national security perspective, a coordinated general strike to crash the economy - or, really, destroy capitalism, because that's the intended end goal - could create localized disruptions across critical logistics networks, including transportation, ports, energy systems, and manufacturing. In more extreme scenarios, prolonged strikes on critical logistical nodes could disrupt supply chains critical to defense and infrastructure.

Nationwide strike threats come as ongoing conflicts across Eurasia, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing US-Iran conflict, have transformed these areas of the world into warzones, in which the U.S. is a critical supplier of weapons.

Who benefits in a general strike if the U.S. economy comes to a halt?

The prospect of a large-scale domestic work stoppage may suggest that China is waging asymmetric warfare through the Singham nonprofit network, as Beijing is furious about the energy shock at the Hormuz chokepoint following the Gulf conflict.