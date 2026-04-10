print-icon
print-icon

"Terrifies Billionaire Class": Pro-China Party Of Socialism & Liberation Plans General Strike On U.S. Economy 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL) is promoting a May 1 "general strike" aimed at disrupting economic activity across the U.S., framing it as a coordinated effort to pressure the Trump administration.

"The prospect of a nationwide shutdown terrifies the billionaire class, and it is what can really stop Trump in his tracks," PSL wrote on X.

PSL added that recent nationwide protests demonstrated opposition, and said left-wing nonprofits are now mobilizing for a larger action on May 1.

General strike threats come amid broader scrutiny of left-wing nonprofits pushing for a color revolution against Trump.

A 2023 report by The New York Times noted that Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham has been linked to PSL and is aligned "with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide."

From a national security perspective, a coordinated general strike to crash the economy - or, really, destroy capitalism, because that's the intended end goal - could create localized disruptions across critical logistics networks, including transportation, ports, energy systems, and manufacturing. In more extreme scenarios, prolonged strikes on critical logistical nodes could disrupt supply chains critical to defense and infrastructure.

Nationwide strike threats come as ongoing conflicts across Eurasia, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing US-Iran conflict, have transformed these areas of the world into warzones, in which the U.S. is a critical supplier of weapons.

Who benefits in a general strike if the U.S. economy comes to a halt? 

The prospect of a large-scale domestic work stoppage may suggest that China is waging asymmetric warfare through the Singham nonprofit network, as Beijing is furious about the energy shock at the Hormuz chokepoint following the Gulf conflict.