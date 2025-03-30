Tesla Protests Turn Violent: Pro-Musk Demonstrator Struck With Car, Woman Beaten On Side Of Road

With all of the leftwing vitriol against billionaire Elon Musk over his Department of Government Efficiency initiative, violence targeting his supporters was bound to happen. In a disturbing incident, 70-year-old Christopher Talbot of Meridian was arrested after allegedly striking a counter-demonstrator at a Tesla Takedown protest near a Tesla dealership. According to the Meridian Police Department (MPD), Talbot is said to have hit a 49-year-old man after making an “obscene gesture” toward the victim around 1:00 pm on Sunday.

KBTV: 70-year-old man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking a counter-protester with his vehicle outside Tesla dealership in Idaho pic.twitter.com/7Ek8iNIuja — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 30, 2025

The victim, who was reportedly driving a vehicle with a flag in support of President Donald Trump, had parked when Talbot allegedly assaulted him. KTVB reports that the victim received medical treatment at a nearby hospital and was later released with non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement subsequently tracked down Talbot at his home in Meridian, where they took him into custody peacefully. He was then transported to Ada County Jail, where he was charged with a single count of aggravated battery.

The Tesla Takedown protest, consisting of a meager 30 demonstrators, was overshadowed by a counter-protest organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs, which drew nearly 200 participants, according to KTVB. In a hyperbolic social media post, organizers of the anti-Tesla protest declared, "Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built from Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup," highlighting the intensity of their opposition to Musk's initiatives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) have launched a task force to investigate attacks on Tesla property. In a recent post on X Musk called the attack “domestic terrorism,” which was subsequently echoed by President Trump.

"We have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” Musk wrote.

The Justice Department revealed last week that three people are now confronting "severe accusations" after reportedly employing Molotov cocktails to ignite Tesla vehicles and their associated charging stations.

The charges from the DOJ are as follows:

One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.

Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Meanwhile - a 61-year-old woman driving a Tesla in Flagstaff, Arizona was boxed in by another driver and beaten while still inside her car - only to bite the assailant.

"I’m just appalled," she told AZ Family, adding "I didn’t buy my car for a political statement. I bought my car because its really fun to drive. My politics have nothing to do with that. I’m ashamed of our society and what they are doing."

It shows a green car pulling up next to her Tesla and then swerving in front of it to box it in. The driver then walks over to the 61-year-old woman in the Tesla and, reportedly, starts hitting her while she’s behind the wheel. “I started to say, you cut me off what’s your problem, but I didn’t know how much he heard me,” said Susan. “He got out and started to punch me with a closed fist.” At one point, the victim said she bit the man’s hand. Moments later, the passenger of the green car appears to walk over and pull the attacker away. Finally, they get back in their car and drive off.

