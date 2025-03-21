Tesla Takedown Organizers Plan Color Revolution To "Kill" Brand & "Death Spiral" For Investors

Radical anti-capitalist organizers joined a "Tesla Takedown" teleconference earlier this week to discuss a nationwide, mostly peaceful assault on Tesla Motors, with protests expected by the end of the month. One unhinged 'journalist' admitted the true intent of the color revolution against Elon Musk: to crash Tesla's stock.

Journalist Laura Loomer provided a video of the teleconference that showed one organizer, Joan Donovan, a pronoun-wielding woke professor at Boston University, explaining, "We're Not Going To Stop Until Tesla Is Done With Elon Musk."

Loomer provides more color on Donovan's career as apparently being an expert on disinformation. Judging her, we think she can be an expert on ...

Next, Loomer shared a video of Micah Lee, The Intercept's former Director of Information Security, who described the Tesla Takedown as a protest movement focused on a "winnable strategy to bring down Elon Musk."

"If we kill the Tesla brand" and "drive down the stock price low enough. We can force him to sell his stock to pay back the billions of dollars of debt he took on to buy Twitter. This will drive Tesla into a death spiral ," the far-left revolutionary said masquerading as a journalist.

Lee's website encourages Tesla hate and destruction of property:

On social media, I've seen photos of Cybertrucks that are vandalized with swastikas. Please, vdon't draw swastikas, even if you're just trying to make a point. If you're going to vandalize a Cybertruck, write "fuck Nazis," or draw a penis or something . Don't put more swastikas into the world.

Meanwhile, far-left Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joined the teleconference and rooted against the most American auto company.

Who had a member of Congress conspiring with radical far-left groups to sabotage a publicly traded company critical to America's retirement and pension funds on their 2025 bingo card?

We should remind Lee and others that their cunning plan to crash Tesla's stock through a color revolution could trigger a federal investigation into market manipulation (an SEC violation) and conspiracy to commit economic harm. It could also open the door to lawsuits from Tesla for tortious interference with business, as well as defamation or libel.

Also, the nonprofits working behind the scenes to crash Tesla's stock violate the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status under IRS rules, prohibiting engaging in coordinated political or commercial attacks outside their stated mission. This means the federal government could strip them of their tax-exempt status.