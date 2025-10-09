Texas AG Paxton Pledges Crackdown On 'Leftist Terror Cells'

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just announced an undercover investigation into “leftist terror cells” in his home state, citing the “political assassination of national hero Charlie Kirk” and the rise of “leftist violence” nationwide as reasons for the operation.

“Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people,” Paxton said in a statement.

The operation will focus on the identification and infiltration of radical groups that have “incubated an environment where political violence is not only justified but celebrated,” he said.

“To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming.”

Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, is said to have exchanged messages with a significant other about what he perceived as problems with the conservative commentator’s views.

Similarly, just days after Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas was targeted by a shooter who sprayed the building and nearby vehicles with bullets, killing two detainees.

The gunman, who died of a self-inflicted wound, had penned anti-government and anti-ICE writings that were found by law enforcement in the course of their investigation.

A shooting at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, was linked to the Antifa extremist group.

On April 9, Paxton announced he will run for the U.S. Senate, facing off against Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who has held the seat since 2002.

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. He called on his administration to “utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations—especially those involving terrorist actions—conducted by Antifa.”

Paxton, in announcing the operation, referenced Kirk’s shooting, saying: “The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead.”