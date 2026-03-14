Texas Antifa Cell Convicted On Terror Charges As Trump Targets Far-Left

For years Democrats argued that "Antifa" is not a real organization; rather, they claim it is a set of ideals with no concrete membership. This illusory definition of the movement is quite deliberate in that it is designed to protect Antifa members from being defined as terrorists or facing direct consequences for their actions.

Legal questions have been growing over the use of federal terrorism laws against leftist activists. Democrats claim they're engaging in constitutionally protected civil protest - rationale used justify attacks on ICE agents during the execution of deportations. It was also used extensively as legal grounds for violence and property destruction during the BLM riots.

Now, there's been a conviction.

On Friday, nine defendants accused of being part of a North Texas "Antifa Cell" were convicted by a federal jury in Fort Worth. The incident in question took place on July 4th, 2025, at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas - where anti-ICE protests functioned as cover for the vandalization of government property (vehicles, guard shack, security cameras), the use if exploding fireworks at the facility, and the shooting of a police officer.

The nine defendants faced a total of 65 charges that included attempted murder, aiding terrorists, and weapons charges. Those supporting the defendants have called those charges "outrageous", saying the defendants were there protesting ICE and that the government has gone overboard to send a message.

The most serious charge (attempted murder, on which group member Benjamin Song was convicted) was against an Alvarado police lieutenant (Lt. Thomas Gross), a local law enforcement officer who responded to the scene after a 911 call. He was ambushed and shot in the neck by gunfire from a wooded area as he exited his vehicle (he survived).

Shots were fired toward responding officers and possibly toward the facility/guards, but no reports confirm any ICE agents (as in deportation/enforcement officers) were directly shot or injured. Leftists on social media are already calling for violence against the jury who convicted their "comrades".

The attack is only one among a long list of Anti-ICE operations by activists over the past year, many of them involving efforts to maim or kill ICE agents.

It should be noted that the establishment media nearly buried this story and it has only gained widespread attention due to the trial. There has been a concerted effort by progressive news outlets to run cover for Antifa and Anti-ICE protest groups; often deliberately minimizing violence and blaming agents when they use force to respond.

NGO funded protesters often rely on agitation tactics, provocation and sabotage to trigger police and political opponents into using physical force. They then hold up these incidents as "proof that they are being oppressed and their rights are being violated. Often referred to as DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim & Offender), the political left strategy relies on negative public optics to disrupt otherwise lawful government policies.

The Texas case goes far beyond DARVO and into the realm of open insurgency. It is perhaps the first real attempt by the federal government to punish an Antifa group under terrorism laws. Leftists argue that the convictions will lead to federal violations of free speech rights, but these are the same people that believe violence against anyone they label "fascist" is a form of free speech.