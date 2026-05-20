Texas Democrat Wants A Prison Camp for 'American Zionists'

A San Antonio Democrat running for Congress has proposed turning a federal immigration detention facility into an internment camp for "American Zionists,” and that is only the beginning of what she has been saying out loud. Maureen Galindo, a candidate in Texas' newly redrawn 35th Congressional District, faces a Democratic primary runoff next week against former Bexar County Public Information Officer Johnny Garcia.

Maureen Galindo

With early voting running through Friday, May 22, she has managed to make national headlines for all the wrong reasons. In an Instagram post written in the third person, Galindo declared that she'll “turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking." The same post described the South San Antonio facility as "a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists." The Karnes facility currently serves as an immigration detention center that the Trump administration has used to house migrants.

This is not a one-off outburst. Galindo has built her campaign around the assertion that Garcia, her Democratic opponent, is a participant in a human trafficking conspiracy orchestrated by "billionaire Zionist Jews." She has vowed to put him "on trial" for treason. Her broader worldview is a litany of antisemitic tropes, including the claims that Jewish Zionists control Hollywood, the media, and local politicians.

"I think it's actually the Zionists who are putting Jewish people at the most risk," Galindo said last week, framing her remarks as ideological criticism rather than ethnic targeting.

Jewish community leaders in San Antonio are not buying the semantic wall she is trying to erect between her words and their plain meaning.

The San Antonio Jewish Federation responded with a formal statement: "The JFSA strongly condemns the spread of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories in public discourse."

The same statement added that "Divisive and hateful rhetoric targeting the Jewish community has no place in our civic life."

The Democratic Party's mainstream has begun, however belatedly, to distance itself from Galindo. John Lira, who lost to Galindo in the earlier primary, rescinded his endorsement last week. State Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Texas’s U.S. Senate race, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he refuses to share a campaign stage with Galindo even if she wins the runoff. "This antisemitic rhetoric has no place in our politics," Talarico said. "We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate where it rears its ugly head." It is a fine statement.

It would land with more force if Talarico's party were not increasingly accommodating to exactly this strain of politics, because Galindo is not an anomaly; she is a symptom.

In Maine, the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee, Graham Platner, reportedly carried a Nazi totenkopf tattoo on his chest for years, even bragging about it, before covering it up once the campaign made such imagery inconvenient. Other progressive firebrands like Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, and Pramila Jayapal have all been criticized for antisemitic posturing. The party has also done nothing to distance itself from progressive commentator Hasan Piker, who is known for making antisemitic comments.

Galindo's campaign has become a national flashpoint precisely because her positions are expressed with unusual candor.

While antisemitism continues creeping into the Democratic mainstream under the cover of euphemisms and activist jargon, Galindo skipped the dog whistles entirely and went straight for the megaphone.

She emerged from the primary narrowly ahead of Garcia. Now, the runoff election will test whether openly antisemitic rhetoric is finally disqualifying in modern Democratic politics, or whether the party’s activist base has already normalized something that would have ended a political career not long ago.