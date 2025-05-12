Texas Gov. Abbott Halts Development Of Controversial 'Epic City' For Muslims

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X that his team has halted construction of a planned mixed-use development connected with East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), one of North Texas' largest mosques.

The 402-acre site is being transformed into a community for Muslims that includes 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school, a mega mosque, elderly and assisted living, apartments, clinics, retail shops, a community college, and sports fields. It is located just 30 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

"We're going to demonstrate to the world what it means to be a Muslim in the West," one of the heads of EPIC City said in a promotional video.

In March, Abbott wrote, "Legislators are considering laws to restrict it, as well as laws to prevent foreign adversaries from buying land in Texas."

Now, Gov. Abbott laid down the hammer:

Texas has halted any construction of EPIC City. There is no construction taking place. The state of Texas has launched about a half dozen investigations into this project. That includes criminal investigations. And, the U.S. Department of justice is also investigating. This matter, and similar matters, are taken very seriously, and actions are being taken to address all concerns.

Abbott's decision comes just days after Texas Senator John Cornyn told the Department of Justice about potential "religious discrimination" in the proposed Muslim-centric city.

"A master-planned 'community of thousands of Muslims' could violate the constitutional rights of Jewish and Christian Texans, by preventing them from living in this new community and discriminating against them within the community. I further encourage the Department to investigate whether Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities would receive equal protection under the law in this new community. Religious discrimination, whether explicit or implicit, is unconstitutional under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation's values, and I am concerned this community potentially undermines this vital protection," Senator Cornyn wrote in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

The senator concluded: "Religious-based discrimination is a constitutional violation as well as a federal rights violation. Appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that this community does not run afoul of these obligations. It may also be appropriate for an investigation to explore whether the proponents of the proposed development are abiding by existing federal and state prohibitions on the enforcement of sharia law"

In a recent podcast, supporters of the proposed EPIC City development discussed plans to name streets after historic Islamic conquerors and revealed that 75% of homeowner association fees would be funneled into the mosque.

So, what laws does EPIC City support? The laws of Texas/the U.S. Constitution, or Sharia law?

Glenn Beck might have those answers...

The developers of EPIC City say the community will never hold Sharia law above Texas law. But one of their leaders once argued in favor of Sharia over US law: "No Supreme Court. No system of government. No democracy where they vote...who gave you this right?"

