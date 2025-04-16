Texas Track Meet Killer's Family To Tap $400k Support Fund For New Home

As the online fundraiser for confessed Texas track-meet killer Karmelo Anthony continues raking in cash, his family has told a judge that they plan to use it to move into a different residence and hire security. This news comes after the judge slashed his original $1 million bond to just $250,000 -- which means his family only needed to come up with about $25,000 to set him free on Monday.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old athlete Austin Metcalf was stabbed in the heart at a district UIL meet in Frisco, Texas. According to the statements given to police by witnesses, the trouble began when Metcalf told 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony of Centennial High School that he was in the wrong team's tent and should leave. Anthony is said to have grabbed his bag and opened it before saying, "Touch me and see what happens." Per witnesses, Metcalf touched, grabbed or pushed Anthony, who suddenly produced a knife and delivered a single fatal stab to the chest before running off, later telling police he did it because "he put his hand on me, I told him not to."

Karmelo Anthony (left) admitted to stabbing Austin Metcalf because he "put his hand on me"

Anthony's family quickly launched a fundraiser with an initial goal of $100,000. As donations have poured in -- accompanied by cringe-worthy comments about Anthony's supposed victimhood by racists -- the family has repeatedly raised the goal. At the moment, 13,000 donors have contributed more than $440,000, and the "goal" is now a half-million.

This is an actual comment on the Karmelo Anthony fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/fFBviJG2hB — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 15, 2025

During a hearing earlier this week, prosecutors challenged Anthony's request for a lower bond amount. They asked why his father, Andrew Anthony, couldn't simply tap the hundreds of thousands of dollars donors had given him. Andrew Anthony said, in addition to being used for his son's legal defense, the money would also be used to pay for security and move to a different residence in a purported defensive measure after the family was allegedly showered with threats. Anthony's lawyer acknowledged that "it would be disingenuous to say there isn’t money... But it is not a bond fund. This family needs to be able to survive."

A family spokesperson said the Anthony's home address had been shared online, making them fearful of exiting their home, and that "graphic and racist" threats had been leveled, including "images of "black children with knives stuck in their head," Daily Mail reports.

Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony does not address reporters as he is released from the Collin County Jail. Anthony's bond was reduced from $1M to $250K on Monday. pic.twitter.com/0NPAmD6VtQ — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) April 14, 2025

Despite Anthony's confession to police, Republican Judge Angela Tucker slashed his bond from $1 million to $250,000, citing his age, lack of a criminal record and his community ties. He was released that same afternoon, forbidden to leave his house without Tucker's permission, and mandated to wear an ankle monitor. Tucker is the first black judge in Collin County, Texas, which lies on the northeast side of Dallas. After lowering Anthony's bond, she switched her X account to "private" mode.

"Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life," Karmelo's defense lawyer, Mike Howard, told reporters. "Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story. Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student....This is a tragedy all the way around for both families."

Karmelo Anthony is going to win his case and then need private security the rest of his life because these demons don’t believe a black person should be able to protect themselves. — The Reckoning (@4Evashook) April 14, 2025