Thacker Dismantles WSJ Propaganda Over Gain-Of-Function Research

The Wall Street Journal is playing sleight of hand over an (allegedly) upcoming Trump executive order that would halt federal funding for gain-of-function (GoF) research.

For starters, they frame opposition to GoF as partisan, and suggest that concerns over it are recent. Journalist Paul Thacker of The Disinformation Chronicle breaks it down.

For example, the WSJ writes "The gain-of-function studies had been a staple of research into viruses, but became an object of controversy and criticism during the pandemic crisis. Republicans in Congress criticized the studies."

Wrong: GoF has been under scrutiny for more than a decade. In fact, the Obama Administration banned it in 2014, which is why Dr. Anthony Fauci offshored it to Wuhan, China via EcoHealth Alliance.

FALSE: Scientists have long criticised this research. This is from 2018 pic.twitter.com/AqSCHpgxa3 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 23, 2025

Next, the Journal suggests that only "some Republicans" who think GoF caused Covid-19, when in fact a majority of Americans think that's the case, including 53% of Democrats.

The article also cites scientists with huge conflicts of interest, and that "Many scientists and public-health officials have said there isn’t any public evidence that an experiment at the Wuhan lab could have created the virus that caused the pandemic."

Wrong: The government was concerned at the highest levels that the virus started in a lab.

FALSE: Emails released by Congress show Tony Fauci concerned the pandemic started in a lab. pic.twitter.com/0a2pB2QRlQ — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 23, 2025

And about those conflicts of interest...

7) @l_e_whyte reported on the pandemic problems in the Trump WH, but I don't remember her doing the same when the Biden administration misled the public on the pandemic origins, masks, lockdowns, and vaccines.



Why is that? pic.twitter.com/nNdNPPSCMA — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 23, 2025

The headline is the sole fact in the article. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 23, 2025

