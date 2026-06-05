"Thank You, Mr. President": Maryland Freedom Caucus Applauds Trump's Coal Power Plant Restart Plan

Submitted by Maryland Freedom Caucus,

Today, President Trump is taking action to help reverse the damage done to Maryland's energy industry by directing federal support toward coal power infrastructure, including funding that could help restart Maryland's Warrior Run power plant near Cumberland.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Today, we're taking historic action to bring down the price of energy and the cost of living for all Americans with the power of clean, beautiful coal... As a result of the $700M investment that I'm announcing today, we will protect 14 coal plants and 42 coal… pic.twitter.com/o2IxCelLpn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 4, 2026

While combining the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that gives presidents emergency authority over national security-related industries, and Department of Energy grants, President Trump is expected to send tens of millions of dollars to reopen the recently closed AES Warrior Run.

Maryland's energy crisis was not an accident; it was a choice.

For years, Annapolis politicians and activists shut down reliable power, punished natural gas, forced unrealistic mandates onto families and businesses, and then acted shocked when electric bills exploded.

Arbitrary climate mandates didn’t lower bills. They shut down power plants, shrank supply, and crushed Maryland families with higher costs and blackout risks. A crisis policy made, so I am proposing to reversing the damage and put families, reliability, and affordability 1st! pic.twitter.com/AzuFSZ9ydO — Brian Chisholm (@Chisholmstrong) January 28, 2026

Warrior Run was not some meaningless facility on a government spreadsheet. It was a dependable, dispatchable power plant capable of producing more than 200 megawatts of electricity for Maryland homes, businesses, and communities. It was retired in 2024, even as Maryland's power supply was already shrinking and demand was rising.

That is exactly the kind of reckless energy policy the Maryland Freedom Caucus has been warning about for more than two years.

When you think "energy", we want you to think "Maryland Freedom Caucus". For more than a year, we've had the plan that will lower your bills and make Maryland more affordable.



✅️ Keep Power Plants Open

✅️ END the EmPOWER program fees on your monthly bill

✅️ STOP the Green… pic.twitter.com/nStwBiCZnx — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) March 6, 2026

Our message has been simple: stop closing reliable power plants and restore in-state generation, cut fee-based programs like EmPOWER that drive up bills, ditch the Green Energy Scam, and classify nuclear power as a tier 1 renewable energy resource.

Maryland does not have an energy shortage because we lack resources. We have an energy shortage because politicians chose ideology over reliability. The reopening of a Democrat policy-closed power plant, like Warrior Run, is a huge win for Marylanders who need relief now. Lower electricity bills start with more power.

Oh, I found this. I think that's your Governor with Alex Soros. pic.twitter.com/VU4CZ6ZXcz — William Lindholm (@wflindholm) March 7, 2026

This is also a major opportunity for Western Maryland. Communities near Cumberland deserve jobs, investment, and energy production, not lectures from climate activists who never suffer the consequences of the policies they impose.

Maryland Democrats have spent years chasing climate mandates, forced electrification schemes, RGGI taxes, anti-natural-gas regulations, and hidden charges buried in utility bills. The result is exactly what basic economics predicted: less supply, more demand, higher prices, and a weaker grid.

Now Annapolis needs to build on this momentum. Maryland should roll back the Climate Solutions Now Act , leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), restore retail energy choice, protect natural gas, and expand in-state generation using every practical source available.

President Trump's action is another step toward lower bills, stronger reliability, and real Maryland energy freedom. It is also another Maryland Freedom Caucus win.

The wins just keep on coming!@realDonaldTrump is taking action to lower your electricty bill and is directing $85 million in federal energy grants to help restart the Warrior Run coal power plant near Cumberland, MD!



Reopening Democrat-closed power plants like Warrior Run has… pic.twitter.com/rjwbqgq1fj — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) June 4, 2026

We have been right from the start.