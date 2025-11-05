"That'd Be So Sick!": Sydney Sweeney May Bounce Into The Ring For Charity Boxing Match

Sydney Sweeney, who may or may not have 'perfect titties' (she does), has hinted at getting in the ring for a charity boxing match.

The 28-year-old actress has packed on 35 pounds to play world champion boxer Christy Martin in a new sports biopic out Nov. 7, and tells SportsCasting that she may put on the gloves for real.

"There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this," she said, adding that Martin, 57, offered to sign her up.

"So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is," Sweeney continued. "I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick!"

Sydney Sweeney stars as Christy Martin in ‘Christy.’ (Josh Lawson/Black Bear)

When asked who she'd fight, the actress said: "It’s a surprise, you’ll have to wait, I’m serious ... "You gotta stay tuned for the pay-per-view and you’ll see it."

Martin, who Sweeney plays, served as a consultant on the biographical film. Other cast members include actors Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O'Brian.

The former pro boxer was a trailblazer in women's boxing - earning the WBC female super walterweight title in 2009, before she survived an attempted murder at the hands of her ex-husband, James Martin - who was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm in 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He died in November of last year while serving out his sentence at Graceville Correctional Facility in Florida.

"Christy, your story has completely changed me, and as we get closer to sharing this film with the world, I wanted to share something," Sweeney posted on Instagram over the weekend.

"One of the first things I watched when I got this role was this video. Her powerful testimony at her ex-husband’s hearing. The man who tried to kill her. I hope this film helps so many others."

Sweeney has also starred in the following photo shoots and public displays of sexyness, which we're posting in the name of good journalism:

Perfect titties confirmed

We'll give you a few minutes alone...