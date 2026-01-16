Their "Democracy" Is Nothing More Than A Gigantic Engine Of Grift

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

"The more contradiction you carry, the more reality resists you. Because you’re fracturing the signal with every step." - SightBringer on "X"

Don’t be too surprised if sometime later this day, Friday, the president invokes the Insurrection Act to tranquilize the city of Minneapolis, since aerial spraying of Olanzapine is probably out of the question. Where, oh where, are the mythologized “nice,” and “above-average” people of Minnesota, once praised in song and sketch on those long-ago Saturday nights of The Prairie Home Companion?

They have been replaced by a mutant army of psychotic Transtifa wendigos on the payroll of Arabella Advisors (now operating as Sunflower Services), or the Tides Foundation, or some other Soros-connected money-laundry.

And many have come from other states, possibly even other nations (or planets), to join the Cluster-B viragos native to the city in the crusade to defend “Joe Biden’s” legion of illegally imported Democratic Party voters.

This acute agitation in the streets against federal officers is obviously and brazenly abetted by those in charge: Governor Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is a huckleberry for the ages.

Did you catch his smarmy sob-story act the day before yesterday, weeping for his “communities” and “neighbors-of-color,” “who continue to stand up for freedom with empathy, blah blah.” Who does this fraudster think he is kidding with his act?

Perhaps the erstwhile normies of his own sadly-deranged state, those Norwegian bachelor farmers, red-cheeked farm girls, and spelling bee champs of the Great Plains, sulking in a state of permanent cringe out in St. Cloud, Red Lake, and Sleepy Eye. It’s a wonder that these folks didn’t form a mob of their own and converge on the Governor’s mansion in St. Paul with pitchforks, torches, and thirty-odd feet of good organic sisal rope. Apparently, they are overwhelmed by the programmed mischief underway. Minneapolis has transformed itself into something unrecognizable, Somalia-on-the-Mississippi, a place not worthy of their affection or worth defending.

So, it will be up to Mr. Trump to put an end to this effrontery. And let’s hope that includes federal marshals coming to arrest and remove Messrs. Walz, Frey, and Ellison, pending some due process to determine their deliberate malfeasance in this massive obstruction of justice. Then imagine the squealing of Hakim Jeffries and Empathy Champeen of the World Chuck Schumer: “Our Democracy! Our Democracy!” Not to put too fine a point on it, but fuck you, Hakim and Chuck, and the donkeys you rode in on. The non-psychotic citizens of this land have had enough fakery and enough of your party’s treasonous, violent revolt in the defense of fakery.

Their “democracy” is nothing more than a gigantic engine of grift, meticulously assembled over the decades in Minnesota (and, you can be sure, all over the rest of the USA), and now it has been found out. The accountants are coming for accountability. They’re going to discover exactly how it was assembled and who assembled it, and how the taxpayers’ money flowed in around and through this infernal machine and a lot of people will be going to jail. Your empathy ghost-dances will not avail to stop it.

And, by the way, this accounting will happen whether or not Mr. Trump actually invokes the Insurrection Act. After a mild Friday, next week’s temperatures in the Twin Cities are due to plunge into the single digits and below, and stay down there for the rest of month —a likely discouragement to the paid rioters. Will the Soros network just buy them all plane tickets for more temperate parts of the country and open up a new front of agitation? I’d bet on that. In fact, I’d specify Portland, OR, and Seattle, where the game-board is still out like a welcome mat, and the local cops are all trained-up to stand by and do nothing, and the vacant store-fronts are stocked with snacks and water bottles for the useful mentally ill. Let the games resume there! The elected officials of those cities and states could stand a little jail time, too, as a “learing” experience, you gotta think.

In the meantime, prepare for more startling global developments, including the collapse of the mullah’s regime in Iran. Despite the bluster emanating from Tehran, that country is at the mercy of forces greater than just folks yelling in the streets. They are running out of water and their money, the Rial, has run out of purchasing mojo. Iran’s economy has tanked. Everybody there knows it’s the result of nearly fifty years of gross mismanagement. Try governing a country with no economy. Mr. Trump’s military will probably not have to lift a finger. And, then, perhaps astounding changes follow.

Like, for instance, Iran’s oil goes offline for China, just as Venezuela’s oil did a week or so ago. Money stops flowing to Jihadis around the world. Let the Persians be Persians again. Deep reverberations anon. . . Ukraine. . . Greenland. . . .