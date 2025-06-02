Is There A New England Serial Killer? Social Media Says Maybe, Police Say No.

Authored by Allan Stein via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

NEW ENGLAND—On the eve of Easter Sunday, detectives in Narragansett, Rhode Island, were busy investigating crimes when messages began to pour in.

“It came from everywhere,” Detective Sgt. Brent Kuzman said, referring to the flurry of emails and phone calls to dispatch that pointed to an anonymous Facebook post on a group called New England SK (the SK referring to serial killer).

While the identity of the person behind the post was unavailable publicly, the post itself suggested the possibility of six bodies buried at Black Point near Scarborough Beach, each positioned vertically and facing the ocean.

And despite the post also stating it was a piece of fiction, Kuzman believed the message contained enough credibility to prompt further investigation.

That same day, on April 19, four detectives from the Narragansett PD and two Rhode Island State Police cadaver dog teams began searching along woodland trails and the Scarborough beachfront. The department also contacted the FBI.

The search lasted for 20 hours and yielded nothing.

“We used our whole detective division over two days,” Kuzman told The Epoch Times. “We had to put off every other case. The area we looked at was an extensive amount of land.”

Kuzman said the investigation concluded the post was a “100 percent” hoax, adding that the creator of the post has since deleted the message, canceled the account, and remains unidentified. The police declined to provide a screenshot of the post to The Epoch Times.

This, however, is just one chapter in a story of murder, conspiracy, and hoaxes revolving around a supposed serial killer, and all being played out on social media.

On the Side of Caution

Social media had been buzzing for months following the discovery of 13 bodies and skeletal remains in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island between March and April.

Most of the remains found were female, including two who had been reported missing in 2024.

In Massachusetts, three cases were identified as homicides, which led to two separate arrests on murder charges. Other causes of death are still undetermined or involve circumstances that police are unable to disclose.

Two cases involve incomplete sets of human remains.

The location near a bike path where police found the body of Meggan Meredith in Springfield, Mass., on May 8, 2025. She was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. on April 22. Authorities have ruled her death a homicide. Allan Stein/The Epoch Times

On March 27, a hunter searching for deer antlers found a portion of a human skull in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to Boston25 News. Police closed off the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

The department released a statement the next day, stating there was “no threat to public safety.”

On May 4, police reported the discovery of a possible human leg bone near the home of pop singer Taylor Swift in an upscale area of Westerly, Rhode Island. The remains have not been identified.

The Epoch Times contacted the Westerly police for a comment.

Linking Cases

The chatter and differing opinions on social media about a possible serial killer have continued with each grisly discovery.

“LE [law enforcement] still saying it is not a SK [serial killer]. I think now is when they should be most concerned. This ‘killer(s)’ is getting more brazen. They are calling out for recognition,” read one Facebook post.

Another Facebook post read: “I can understand not wanting to jump to conclusions or cause a panic, but why does it always seem like the police are just dead set against even considering the possibility of a serial killer?”

A May 1 post states: “While some of the people found have indeed been victims of foul play, there are others who seem more like a victim of their own demons.”

Kuzman believes there is no evidence linking all the cases, and that social media users have been selectively focusing on certain cases to support a serial killer narrative.

“I feel like the whole movement behind this is cherry-picking—like they have a conclusion—and they’re trying to justify whatever data they have of there being a serial killer,” he said.

“There’s been nothing [from law enforcement] about a potential suspect in a serial killing in this region at all,” he said.

But the story has developed a “life of its own.”

On April 24, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni issued a statement addressing growing concerns after police found a woman unresponsive on a bike path near the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Meggan Meredith, 45, was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. on April 22. Authorities have classified her death as a homicide.

“We understand the unease that comes with such acts of violence,” Gulluni said, “and we want the community to know that each of these cases is being thoroughly investigated in close coordination with our law enforcement partners.”

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, near the bike path where Meggan Meredith was found unresponsive on April 22, in Springfield, Mass., on May 8, 2025. Allan Stein/The Epoch Times

He advised people to exercise caution when sharing social media posts that aim to spread fear and misinformation.

“Unverified claims can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture,” Gulluni said.

Serial Killers Everywhere

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the country have expressed similar concerns about social media posts claiming that serial killers are active throughout the United States.

Law enforcement classifies a serial killer as someone who murders two or more individuals in separate incidents. Usually, it’s for psychological pleasure, thrill-seeking, attention, or financial gain.

On Dec. 5, 2024, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department addressed social media claims about a serial killer targeting individuals as part of a nationwide “scam.”

“Please be assured that we would inform you immediately of any potential threat to your safety or the safety of our community. Your safety is our greatest priority,” the department posted on Facebook.

On Dec. 9, 2024, police in Odessa, Texas, posted a similar warning on Facebook about a possible serial killer “knocking on doors in Odessa.”

“These posts are intended to cause unwarranted public harm and have been determined to be false,” the post added.

The Eastland Police Department in Texas also addressed allegations of a serial killer, determining them to be false.

“Please be assured that there is no credible threat to our community. Similar posts have appeared in various regions and are designed to create panic and fear,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

“We urge everyone to verify information through your local law enforcement departments before sharing.”

On Jan. 31, police in Camden, South Carolina, warned residents about a scam circulating on social media that falsely claimed serial killers were targeting several states.

The posts included random names and mugshots to lend credibility to the misinformation.

“Once the post goes viral, they edit the content to promote scams (fake rental listings, phishing links). Do not share or engage these posts,” the notice added.

“Stay informed and always verify information from trusted sources.”

Serial killings make up less than 1 percent of all homicides, according to the World Population Review.

Since the 1990s, the rate of serial killings has declined, with California having the highest number of known victims at 1,777 between 1992 and 2019. Texas had the second highest number of victims with 984, followed by Florida with 933, Illinois and New York round out the top five.

Flowers are placed on the Odessa Police Department sign following a deadly shooting spree in Odessa, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2019. Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Trolling Law Enforcement

Spreading or discussing false information or rumors on social media is generally not considered a crime under federal law. However, it can lead to legal consequences if done with malicious intent or if it causes harm.

Under Title 18 U.S. Code 1038, known as the false information and hoaxes law, it is a federal offense to engage in any conduct intended to convey false or misleading statements about a major crisis to incite fear and panic.

Kuzman noted that the Facebook post mentioning a gravesite in Narragansett seemed intended to provoke reactions from social media users. Nonetheless, investigators determined it did not constitute a crime.

Read the rest of the report here...