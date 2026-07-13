These Are America's Most (And Least) Dangerous States

Where you live can significantly affect your likelihood of experiencing violent crime, with reported rates varying severalfold across the United States.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks every U.S. state and the District of Columbia by reported violent crimes per 100,000 residents between March 2025 and February 2026.

The figures include murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, using data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer.

Washington, D.C. and Alaska Top the Rankings

Washington, D.C. recorded the nation’s highest violent crime rate at 789 incidents per 100,000 residents.

D.C.’s rate is partly elevated because it is an entirely urban jurisdiction, unlike states that also include suburban and rural areas.

Rank State/District Violent crime rate per 100K people (Mar 2025–Feb 2026) 1 District of Columbia 789 2 Alaska 731 3 New Mexico 645 4 Arkansas 533 5 Tennessee 482 6 Kansas 465 7 Louisiana 461 8 Colorado 429 9 Missouri 428 10 Michigan 426 11 California 417 12 Montana 414 13 Oklahoma 408 14 New York 389 15 Arizona 379 16 Nevada 379 17 South Carolina 376 18 Maryland 353 19 Delaware 345 20 Texas 343 21 Alabama 335 22 South Dakota 322 23 North Carolina 316 24 Oregon 311 25 Washington 290 26 Indiana 289 27 Ohio 283 28 Georgia 281 29 Massachusetts 267 30 West Virginia 260 31 Florida 252 32 Illinois 250 33 Wisconsin 239 34 Iowa 239 35 North Dakota 230 36 Minnesota 224 37 Pennsylvania 222 38 Nebraska 222 39 Utah 220 40 Idaho 218 41 Vermont 212 42 Mississippi 207 43 Kentucky 207 44 Virginia 201 45 New Jersey 194 46 Hawaii 190 47 Wyoming 189 48 Rhode Island 143 49 New Hampshire 121 50 Connecticut 108 51 Maine 92

Alaska ranked second overall, with 731 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. The state’s elevated rate was largely driven by higher levels of rape and aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, New Mexico recorded 645 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the contiguous United States.

South and Southwest See Higher Rates

The South and Southwest account for many of the country’s highest violent crime rates. Alongside New Mexico, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas all ranked in the upper half of the list, though the underlying factors vary widely by state.

For example, New Orleans has more murders per capita than any other city in the country, contributing to Louisiana’s rate of 461 violent crimes per 100,000 people, the seventh highest in the country.

More broadly, violent crime is shaped by a range of factors, including poverty, policing strategies, substance abuse, and population density.

Northeastern States Report the Lowest Crime Rates

The Northeast dominates the bottom of the ranking. Maine reported the nation’s lowest violent crime rate at just 92 incidents per 100,000 residents, followed by Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Several other Northeastern states, including New Jersey and Massachusetts, also posted relatively low rates.

Although crime rates differ substantially across states, violent crime in the U.S. has generally declined over the past several decades. This makes today’s geographic differences more notable than the long-term national trend.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: U.S. Financial Crimes by State on Voronoi.