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These Are America's Most (And Least) Dangerous States

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Where you live can significantly affect your likelihood of experiencing violent crime, with reported rates varying severalfold across the United States.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks every U.S. state and the District of Columbia by reported violent crimes per 100,000 residents between March 2025 and February 2026.

The figures include murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, using data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer.

Washington, D.C. and Alaska Top the Rankings

Washington, D.C. recorded the nation’s highest violent crime rate at 789 incidents per 100,000 residents.

D.C.’s rate is partly elevated because it is an entirely urban jurisdiction, unlike states that also include suburban and rural areas.

RankState/DistrictViolent crime rate per 100K people (Mar 2025–Feb 2026)
1District of Columbia789
2Alaska731
3New Mexico645
4Arkansas533
5Tennessee482
6Kansas465
7Louisiana461
8Colorado429
9Missouri428
10Michigan426
11California417
12Montana414
13Oklahoma408
14New York389
15Arizona379
16Nevada379
17South Carolina376
18Maryland353
19Delaware345
20Texas343
21Alabama335
22South Dakota322
23North Carolina316
24Oregon311
25Washington290
26Indiana289
27Ohio283
28Georgia281
29Massachusetts267
30West Virginia260
31Florida252
32Illinois250
33Wisconsin239
34Iowa239
35North Dakota230
36Minnesota224
37Pennsylvania222
38Nebraska222
39Utah220
40Idaho218
41Vermont212
42Mississippi207
43Kentucky207
44Virginia201
45New Jersey194
46Hawaii190
47Wyoming189
48Rhode Island143
49New Hampshire121
50Connecticut108
51Maine92

Alaska ranked second overall, with 731 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. The state’s elevated rate was largely driven by higher levels of rape and aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, New Mexico recorded 645 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the contiguous United States.

South and Southwest See Higher Rates

The South and Southwest account for many of the country’s highest violent crime rates. Alongside New Mexico, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas all ranked in the upper half of the list, though the underlying factors vary widely by state.

For example, New Orleans has more murders per capita than any other city in the country, contributing to Louisiana’s rate of 461 violent crimes per 100,000 people, the seventh highest in the country.

More broadly, violent crime is shaped by a range of factors, including poverty, policing strategies, substance abuse, and population density.

Northeastern States Report the Lowest Crime Rates

The Northeast dominates the bottom of the ranking. Maine reported the nation’s lowest violent crime rate at just 92 incidents per 100,000 residents, followed by Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Several other Northeastern states, including New Jersey and Massachusetts, also posted relatively low rates.

Although crime rates differ substantially across states, violent crime in the U.S. has generally declined over the past several decades. This makes today’s geographic differences more notable than the long-term national trend.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: U.S. Financial Crimes by State on Voronoi.

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