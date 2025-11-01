print-icon
These Are The States Where Most Americans Need Housing Assistance

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Housing costs keep climbing faster than wages in many parts of the U.S., putting extra pressure on low-income renters.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, maps all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico by how many low-income renters receive federal housing assistance relative to their population.

Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Policy Development and Research (HUD).

HUD’s 2024 estimates count more than 9 million Americans (27 per 1,000) currently receiving vouchers, public-housing units, or other subsidies.

Households typically pay 30% of their adjusted income (i.e. after taxes) as rent, and the government covers the rest.

Ranked: Americans Needing Rental Assistance, by State

D.C. stands out with 72 assisted renters per 1,000 residents.

That’s more than double the U.S. average of 27 and reflects both DC’s high housing costs, its population growth since 2000, and the limited growth in housing in the same time period.

RankStateCode# of People on
Housing Assistance
(2024)		State Population# of People on
Housing Assistance
per 1,000 Residents
1District of ColumbiaDC50,389702,25072
2Puerto RicoPR196,1653,203,29561
3Rhode IslandRI58,6401,112,30853
4New YorkNY1,000,73019,867,24850
5MassachusettsMA346,9687,136,17149
6ConnecticutCT148,9893,675,06941
7MississippiMS115,3912,943,04539
8LouisianaLA178,8364,597,74039
9AlabamaAL175,7595,157,69934
10OhioOH392,40811,883,30433
11VermontVT21,313648,49333
12KentuckyKY150,5254,588,37233
13HawaiiHI47,3421,446,14633
14IllinoisIL392,30212,710,15831
15New JerseyNJ289,8019,500,85131
16MarylandMD187,7646,263,22030
17West VirginiaWV52,8261,769,97930
18MaineME41,6981,405,01230
19MinnesotaMN165,4345,793,15129
20PennsylvaniaPA366,43313,078,75128
21ArkansasAR82,6783,088,35427
22TennesseeTN193,4907,227,75027
23North DakotaND19,271796,56824
24New HampshireNH33,8111,409,03224
25MichiganMI242,30410,140,45924
26MissouriMO147,6356,245,46624
27CaliforniaCA918,61239,431,26323
28GeorgiaGA259,25611,180,87823
29OklahomaOK92,0934,095,39322
30South CarolinaSC122,2255,478,83122
31NebraskaNE44,6282,005,46522
32VirginiaVA194,6648,811,19522
33OregonOR93,8964,272,37122
34DelawareDE22,8651,051,91722
35South DakotaSD19,928924,66922
36WashingtonWA170,0217,958,18021
37North CarolinaNC223,35311,046,02420
38IndianaIN137,5526,924,27520
39WisconsinWI118,3085,960,97520
40New MexicoNM40,8532,130,25619
41AlaskaAK14,146740,13319
42TexasTX595,36131,290,83119
43ColoradoCO113,1165,957,49319
44IowaIA60,3303,241,48819
45MontanaMT20,1721,137,23318
46FloridaFL405,39823,372,21517
47KansasKS49,5352,970,60617
48NevadaNV50,4413,267,46715
49WyomingWY8,663587,61815
50ArizonaAZ85,4587,582,38411
51IdahoID20,9022,001,61910
52UtahUT32,8623,503,6139
N/AU.S.USA9,039,779340,110,98827

Puerto Rico places second at 61 per 1,000—a legacy of limited job opportunities and post-hurricane rebuilding needs—while Rhode Island rounds out the top three at 53.

One study found that a minimum wage worker in Rhode Island must work an 85-hour workweek to afford a standard two-bedroom apartment.

ℹ️ Related: Puerto Rico also has the highest share of residents on welfare. Rhode Island is 10th and DC is 12th.

States With the Fewest Americans on Housing Assistance

Roughly half of U.S. states cluster between 20 and 30 assisted renters per 1,000 residents.

This middle group includes Midwestern states like Minnesota (29) and Michigan (24) as well as fast-growing Sun Belt hubs such as Georgia (23).

At the lower end, Western states Idaho (10) and Utah (9) report the fewest recipients per 1,000 residents. Part of that gap reflects younger demographics and higher home-ownership rates.

ℹ️ Related: Idaho ranks 16th and Utah 18th by home ownership rates, both higher than 70%.

But the eligibility to qualify for federal rental assistance varies by county and household size. Low numbers can also signal unmet needs or where waitlists run long.

Americans On Housing Assistance by Pure Numbers

When we shift from per-capita rates to raw counts, America’s largest states unsurprisingly dominate.

New York alone supports one million low-income renters, roughly equal to the combined totals of the bottom 10 states.

California follows closely with 919,000 recipients, reflecting the state’s chronic affordability crunch. Texas (595,000) and Florida (405,000) also rank high—even though their per-capita rates sit near the national average.

Wondering how much money the HUD is paying out on average per renter? Check out Where Rent Subsidies Are Highest, by U.S. State on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

