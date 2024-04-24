print-icon
These Are The Worst States To Be A Gun Owner In 2024

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024 - 02:05 AM

Does your state support your 2nd Amendment rights or make it exceedingly difficult to keep and bear arms?

Ammo.com has ranked the worst states to be a gun owner below...

How?

By analyzing each state’s current laws, upcoming laws, concealed carry guidelines, self-defense statutes, and 2A-centric taxes in order to identify the worst states for gun owners in 2024.

Report Highlights

  • Hawaii is the #1 worst state for gun owners due to strict purchasing and carry laws, as well as defying the Supreme Court on the individual’s right to carry.

  • California is the #2 worst state for gun owners due to its permit-to-purchase and reciprocity laws.

  • New York, Illinois, and New Jersey take the #3#4, and #5 spot in our list of worst states for gun ownership due to strict purchasing and carrying requirements.

  • North Carolina, Maine, and Ohio fall into spots #25#24, and #23 due to new restrictive legislation with some relaxed carry laws.

  • Some states rank lower than others due to excessive infringements, additional taxes, and the current Governor’s 2A statements.

  • State and local laws defining Stand Your Ground vs. Duty to Retreat vary and should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Read the full report on the worst states to be a gun owner in 2024 at Ammo.com.

