These Two Things Are Very Different...

Fox News featured a segment highlighting how while Barack Obama is constructing a monstrously ugly concrete tower in Chicago, President Trump is overseeing a beautiful giant classical Arch to be located near the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

These two things perfectly characterise their respective presidencies.

Obama’s presidential library in Chicago resembles a prison, while President Trump aspires to restoring beauty, dignity and great architecture to the nation.

The tower is being referred to as a “concrete porta potty” or the Death Star, while the great arch is being labeled the Arc de Trump.

“We have Trump making architecture great again, trying to bring back classical architecture,” the Fox anchors stated, adding “It would meld in VERY nicely with the other monuments.”

🚨 UPDATE: Barack Hussein Obama is building a MONSTROSITY as his presidential library in Chicago - but President Trump is bringing back CLASSICAL, beautiful architecture near the Arlington Memorial Bridge



Obama: Hideous "concrete porta potty"

Trump: Modeled after France's ARC DE… pic.twitter.com/mjUchfeFPt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2025

As we previously highlighted, the arch will be completed as part of America’s 250th celebration to “serve as a gateway to Washington, D.C.” according to the White House.

As for Obama’s God awful erection…

Locating the Death Star in Chicago was a bold move. https://t.co/Kz2MkuRuq7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2025

This was the design inspiration: pic.twitter.com/goYdnGfOx7 — TruBlueGrl (@TruBlueGrl) October 15, 2025

This thing, along with the other dystopian nightmare crap that’s being built at the massive foreboding 19-acre Obama Presidential Center campus is on course to exceed A BILLION DOLLARS, according to reports.

