These Were The Most Viewed Wikipedia Pages In 2024

The most viewed Wikipedia articles of 2024 reflect the key figures, events, and cultural moments that defined the year.

While ChatGPT was the most visited article last year, ‘Deaths in 2024’ topped this year’s list, a trend seen frequently over the past decade. Moreover, political topics took center stage, driven by a historic number of people going to the polls.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the most viewed Wikipedia pages in 2024, based on data from the Wikimedia Foundation.

Ranked: The Top 10 Most Popular Wikipedia Articles

Below, we show the articles that captured the most views across English Wikipedia up to November 22, 2024:

As we can see, Kamala Harris was the most popular public figure, at 29 million views, while the 2024 U.S. presidential election followed closely behind at 28 million views.

While several polls predicted Harris would win the election by a slim margin, the exact opposite occurred, with Donald Trump securing all seven swing states and the popular vote. Overall, three of the top 10 articles of 2024 related to the Republican party.

Following a trend seen in recent years, readers in India drove substantial readership, particularly on the Indian Premier League, a professional cricket league, and India’s general election. With 642 million people casting their votes, it marked the largest democratic election in history.

Meanwhile, the release of a Netflix documentary series on Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who murdered their parents in 1989, spurred millions of pageviews. Also ranking in the top 25 is cartel leader Griselda Blanco, whose life is the focus of the series Griselda, featuring Sofia Vergara.

Most Viewed Wikipedia Pages by Month

In the table below, we show the most visited Wikipedia pages by month, highlighting the key trends over the course of the year:

As we can see, U.S. vice president JD Vance was the most viewed page in July, after being announced as Trump’s running mate.

Later, in November, the U.S. presidential election was the most popular page as over 155 million Americans went to the polls. In a highly polarized election, it marked the second-biggest voter turnout in U.S. history.

To learn more about this topic from a global perspective, check out this graphic on the top Google searches worldwide in 2024.