They Are Programming You

The invisible government/Deep State/TPTB/ruling elite/oligarchs who rule this world understand the psychological techniques and propaganda methods which can be used to manipulate the minds of the masses.

As Jim Quinn writes at The Burning Platform, they have been perfecting their modus operandi, progressively dumbing down the masses by the government-controlled education system.

They control what you see and hear.

“The people who rule us know that we create reality with our thoughts. They know how quantum physics works. This is why our human farmers make us watch “the coming attractions” at the movies or “the movie trailers". What we see becomes "a trail” for us to follow and we “attract” into our reality the pictures they place into our minds which are always horrific at the SIN-E-PLEX. Whatever’s on the movie REEL becomes REAL. They use the movie projectors on us because we are the ultimate projectors of reality. They need us to create their dark demonic world. You are a magic creator. Stop lending your magic to their darkness...” - Jason Christoff

They control the narrative.

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country... We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society... In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” – Edward Bernays – Propaganda (1928) pp. 9–10

They are prepping you for the dark times ahead...

A new “Civil War” Movie is coming out ahead of 2024... Is this Predictive Programming?

...and how you should bow down to them, do as they say, and fear whoever they say to fear.