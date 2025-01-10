"They Didn't Even Bother To Verify": Fortune Magazine Tricked Into Musk Hit Piece By Internet Rando
Fortune Magazine published a hit piece on Elon Musk and X on Friday, claiming that two sources told them the social media giant was planning to remove dates from posts, and charge an $8 sign-up fee.
Musk has floated the idea of nixing date and time stamps from the timeline to X to employees in recent weeks, a person familiar with internal conversations told Fortune. The suggestion, which has raised worries among some staffers for its potential to exacerbate misinformation, comes as X is moving ahead with a separate plan to begin charging new users an $8 fee to sign up and begin posting on the platform, two sources told Fortune.
Only one problem - there was only one source, a random anonymous person on the internet who emailed journalist Kali Hays (also of Business Insider).
I found this contact information at the end of a Fortune article and decided to fool them.— Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025
2/n
Then, on Wednesday, I decided to pull the ultimate trick.
I told her I was fired by @elonmusk because I'm a frontend engineer who opposed his decision to remove dates from posts.
I also claimed that X is planning to charge users to create accounts.
She then asked a few follow-up questions, but I responded that I didn’t know.
And then...
They even directly quoted my words.— Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025
7/n
My intention was not to damage the X brand; I just wanted to expose how naive the mainstream media is, how easily they can be fooled, and why they shouldn't be trusted.— Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025

9/n
9/n
