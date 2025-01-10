"They Didn't Even Bother To Verify": Fortune Magazine Tricked Into Musk Hit Piece By Internet Rando

Fortune Magazine published a hit piece on Elon Musk and X on Friday, claiming that two sources told them the social media giant was planning to remove dates from posts, and charge an $8 sign-up fee.

Musk has floated the idea of nixing date and time stamps from the timeline to X to employees in recent weeks, a person familiar with internal conversations told Fortune. The suggestion, which has raised worries among some staffers for its potential to exacerbate misinformation, comes as X is moving ahead with a separate plan to begin charging new users an $8 fee to sign up and begin posting on the platform, two sources told Fortune.

Only one problem - there was only one source, a random anonymous person on the internet who emailed journalist Kali Hays (also of Business Insider).

I found this contact information at the end of a Fortune article and decided to fool them.



2/n pic.twitter.com/jymCjlpgMi — Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025

Continued...

Then, on Wednesday, I decided to pull the ultimate trick. I told her I was fired by @elonmusk because I'm a frontend engineer who opposed his decision to remove dates from posts. I also claimed that X is planning to charge users to create accounts.

She then asked a few follow-up questions, but I responded that I didn’t know.

And then...

They even directly quoted my words.



7/n pic.twitter.com/1YHU85Bnmv — Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025

My intention was not to damage the X brand; I just wanted to expose how naive the mainstream media is, how easily they can be fooled, and why they shouldn’t be trusted.



9/n — Fortune Exposed (@fortune_exposed) January 10, 2025