"They Look Like America": Clip Of Kevin McCarthy Fluffing Democrats Goes Viral

If political windsock Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wants to rehabilitate his image as a snake in the grass, he's got his work cut out for him.

A clip of an Oct. 28 address given at Oxford University in the UK has gone viral (oddly, or not, within a day of the former speaker's endorsement of Donald Trump), in which the former speaker sings the praises of the Democratic party, while slamming Republicans just three weeks after his ouster as House Speaker.

"When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America. When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America," McCarthy said to laughter and applause.

Watch:

"When I look at democrats they actually look like america, when I look at [republicans] they look like the most restrictive country club" pic.twitter.com/9Vq1P6zwTB — Edgar  (@EdBonillaB) November 28, 2023

As The Blaze's Auron MacIntyre notes: "McCarthy is not some weird outlier, he is not a "RINO", he held THE key leadership position in the party until a few weeks ago and was defended by "serious-minded people who wanted to get things done,"" adding "This is the Republican Party."

There are a few good GOP members, but most are simply stewards for the regime, an R next to their name gets them elected in their district but they fully buy into the prestige hierarchy presented to them by the powers that be — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 9, 2023

There are 100s just like him, it's not one guy — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 9, 2023

The clip resurfaced within a day or so of McCarthy announcing his support for Trump.

"I will support the president. I will support President Trump," McCarthy told CBS Sunday Morning in a preview of the interview released Friday, adding that he would gladly accept a position on Trump's cabinet if one were offered.

"In the right position. Look, if I’m the best person for the job, yes," McCarthy said. "I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. We worked together to win the majority, but we also have a relationship where we’re very honest with one another."

"If Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win." Former House @SpeakerMcCarthy talks with @costareports about his future, including his openness to serving in a prospective Trump cabinet, THIS SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/5oj2ZTNO3w — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 8, 2023

The time to grow a political spine has long passed, Kevin.