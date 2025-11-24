'They Threw A Grenade – Now Feign Outrage' – No Sympathy For TikTok Traitors

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) lit into Democrats Friday on Capitol Hill, blasting their viral video urging military mutiny against President Trump as a cynical “grenade” lobbed for clicks and clout—then dismissing their crocodile tears over Trump’s jail threats as “BS” with zero moral high ground.

Speaking to reporters amid the seditious uproar that saw Trump vow prison for the “traitors”, Donalds refused to entertain their victim act.

“I’m not going to give them any standing about ‘how do they feel?’ That’s BS! They KNEW what they were doing […] They created a political STUNT to get a response and they didn’t like the response!” Donalds urged.

Cutting off a reporter mid-question on presidential restraint, he roared:

“Stop. No, no. And this is where I’m gonna push back. What they are doing is trying to throw literally a grenade into the room, it goes off. And then they’re going to claim outrage? They have no moral standing to claim outrage!”

Donalds skewered the hypocrisy, noting “Now they’re gonna feign outrage because Donald Trump responded to their words that do yield to insurrection. Please! They decided that they were going to be cute and put out a TikTok video, trying to get likes, trying to demonstrate that they’re tough enough to stand up to president Trump.”

“Donald Trump is the commander in chief, not Mr. Crow, not Senator Slotkin. They are not the commander in chief! And like I said before, they would not tolerate any Republican launching any video like that!” Donalds further stressed.

The Florida firebrand wrapped with a gut-punch, noting “Now they want to feign outrage and have everybody come and ask them how they feel? Man, STOP. We’re tired of the games and the charade. The American people are looking for real answers on energy, on immigration, on affordability, but they want to be cute!”

Watch:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Byron Donalds goes NUCLEAR on the fake news after Democrats called for sedition against President Trump 🔥🔥



"I'm not going to give them any standing about 'how do they feel?' That's BS! They KNEW what they were doing [...] They created a political STUNT to… pic.twitter.com/IRJPZRGRin — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2025

