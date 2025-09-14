Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Over the past several years, Democratic leaders and their allies in the legacy media have relentlessly labeled conservative figures like Charlie Kirk as “fascists,” creating a toxic atmosphere that dehumanizes political opponents and implicitly justifies extreme actions against them.

Kamala Harris, for instance, repeatedly called Donald Trump a “fascist” during her abysmal 2024 campaign, a term echoed by commentators on MSNBC and CNN who painted Kirk and his Turning Point USA organization as threats to democracy.

This rhetoric, amplified through social media cesspits such as Reddit and Bluesky, portrays conservatives not as ideological rivals but as existential dangers that must be eradicated. In the case of Kirk’s assassination, we now have it confirmed that the 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson was found with Antifa literature and used ammunition inscribed with sick scrawlings about Kirk being a “fascist”, directly tying his motives to the very narratives pushed by leftist outlets.

These individuals are directly responsible for radicalising young people into political violence and murder. They will be JUDGED. pic.twitter.com/q4P4SgtV0Q — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 12, 2025

Robinson acted in a climate where such vilification has been normalised, turning words into deadly inspiration.

This inflammatory language from Democrats hasn’t just stayed at the top; it has trickled down, encouraging foot soldiers to embrace political violence as a moral imperative.

From Antifa-linked riots in cities like Portland to targeted harassment of conservative speakers on campuses, the left’s tolerance—and at times, endorsement—of disruption and aggression has emboldened individuals like Robinson.

Snapshot of a demonic uprising. https://t.co/kLkOU9BcID — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 12, 2025

Democratic figures have downplayed or justified such acts, framing them as resistance against “fascism,” while failing to condemn the radical elements within their base. The result is yet another sick young man radicalized enough to, albeit in the most cowardly fashion possible, commit murder.

This isn’t isolated; it’s the culmination of years of unchecked rhetoric that positions violence as a tool for “social justice.”

@StephenAtHome fueled the hate.

He made it OK for mentally ill POS to assassinate people they hate.@colbertlateshow was a Democrat hate fest not entertainment.

He condoned and promoted these ghouls. pic.twitter.com/OkP34TVU10 — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) September 12, 2025

I’m so sick of this both sides bs!!



They are the violent ones.



They can’t hide behind platitudes anymore. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 12, 2025

We need more moments like this where @bennyjohnson shuts that bullsh*t down.



Cuomo was not ready for this absolute spanking. pic.twitter.com/v1SeLRHJPb — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 12, 2025

It is NOT a "both sides" issue.



No assassination attempts on Biden.

No assassination attempts on Kamala.

No assassination attempts on AOC.

No assassination attempts on any other prominent voice on the political left.



No violence from pro-Israeli crowds.

No arrests on the… — 𝐀η𝐓 (@AntSpeaks) September 11, 2025

Shockingly, in the wake of Kirk’s murder, everyday professionals—teachers, university professors, aides to elected officials, and medical workers—have openly celebrated the tragedy on social media, exposing the deep rot of hatred fostered by this ideology.

Reports detail educators from Massachusetts to Florida mocking Kirk’s death, with posts like “America became greater” leading to firings and leaves of absence. Universities have terminated staff for cheering the assassination, while others, like Clemson professors, face backlash for justifying it.

You know who has absolutely noticed all the Democrats celebrating Charlie’s assassination?



The next assassin. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 12, 2025

These aren’t fringe radicals; they’re the people shaping young minds and providing public services, revealing how pervasive the left’s divisive poison has become.

No. I don’t think I will be turning down my rhetoric. I don’t think anyone on the right should. https://t.co/vjmdJBxigc — Aetius (@AetiusRF) September 11, 2025

Parents are now pulling kids from schools, and donors are reconsidering support, as the mask slips on an education system riddled with ideologues who glorify violence.

CEO of Bluesky needs to be hauled before Congress, prosecuted for inciting mass murder, their computers seized, and the site shut down.



Why is Bluesky allowed to continue operating? https://t.co/nn3VUV7hS4 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 11, 2025

Ultimately, those responsible for this rhetoric and its fallout—Democratic leaders, media enablers, and the celebrants—will face judgment not just in the court of public opinion, or through history’s unyielding lens, but at the mercy of The Almighty that Kirk so often and eloquently spoke of.

Morally, they stand condemned for sowing division that reaps death, betraying the principles of a free society. The blood on their hands won’t wash away. Accountability, first through elections, lawsuits, and societal termination, and finally through eternal damnation is assured and inevitable.

