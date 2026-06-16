"They Will Hear From Our Lawyers": Elon To Sue German Broadcaster Over Claim He Told Belfast Protesters To 'Hunt Migrants'

Via Remix News,

Tech trillionaire Elon Musk has said he will take legal action against German public broadcaster ZDF after it linked him to unrest in Belfast and accused him of helping instigate a "hunt" against migrants.

The dispute followed the attempted beheading of a man in Northern Ireland by a Sudanese migrant, which prompted British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson to call for nationwide protests. Musk shared Robinson's post on X and added, "Only through repeated and loud protests will anything change."

ZDF later used the incident in a segment on ZDFheute live, introducing it as part of a wider discussion about online agitation after violent crimes. Presenter Christina von Ungern-Sternberg said, A brutal attempted murder in broad daylight in Belfast. Someone films it. The video goes viral. A racist mob then hunts down migrants. This was called for by a British far-right extremist and tech billionaire Elon Musk."

She then asked, "What's behind it? Which actors have an interest in using a violent crime to incite civil war?"

The framing triggered criticism in Germany, including from journalists who said the broadcaster had gone beyond what Musk had actually written. Welt journalist Anna Schneider said, "ZDF is attributing a statement to Musk that he never made."

NDR editor Sebastian Eberle also criticized the segment, writing on X, "Dear colleagues in Mainz, with all due respect, this is unacceptable. We cannot and must not work like this. This is completely unacceptable."

ZDF later acknowledged that the wording in the segment had been flawed. Asked by Nius about the controversy, a ZDF spokesperson said, "The presenter was supposed to succinctly summarize the complex situation of the violently escalating protests and the previous calls for protests on X at the beginning of the very comprehensive and nuanced 30-minute program. However, the chosen wording was imprecise and therefore misleading."

The broadcaster said Robinson had called for protests after the Belfast knife attack and that Musk had shared the post.

Musk responded on Monday by saying he would pursue legal action against the broadcaster. "Legal action is being taken against ZDF for their outrageous lies," he wrote on X.

Legal action is being taken against ZDF for their outrageous lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2026

This isn't the first time this year the broadcaster has been enveloped in controversy for its reporting. Back in February, the same program was forced to issue an on-air apology after it was found to have broadcast a segment containing AI-generated footage depicting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting a migrant family.

"We invest a great deal of effort to provide you with verified information. This time, we failed to do so," it said at the time.